intellectuals denounce the “interference” of the outgoing president before the elections





Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (center) and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo, in Jakarta on February 10, 2024. ACHMAD IBRAHIM / AP Ahead of Indonesia's February 14 elections, efforts by outgoing President Joko Widodo to indirectly support one of the country's three presidential candidates, former general Prabowo Subianto, 72, have sparked an outcry in the universities. Professors, students and deans have been taking to the streets since February 1 to protest what they see as ethical violations and attacks on democracy. More than a hundred public and private institutions, joined by figures from the democratic struggle of the late 1990s against the Suharto dictatorship (1965-1998), held press conferences broadcast live on social networks and issued press releases. Prabowo, who ran unsuccessfully against “Jokowi”, as the president is also known, in the 2014 and 2019 elections before becoming his defense minister, is the favorite in the polls. Two hundred and five million people are registered on the electoral lists in this vast archipelago of 17,000 islands, 7,000 of which are inhabited. The ballot combines presidential, legislative and municipal elections. According to some polls, “Prabowo”, as everyone calls him, would obtain a little more than 50% of the votes, which represents the threshold necessary to win the election in the first round. Otherwise, a second round will take place in June. “Ring the alarm bell” Running against him is the candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the party of outgoing President Ganjar Pranowo, 55, who, although his expected successor, was quickly undermined by the lack of support from “Jokowi”, and was relegated to the rank of candidate. last place of the trio. The most credible challenger is another former Jakarta governor, 50-year-old Anies Baswedan. Originally associated with Islamist circles, he has continued to see his notoriety grow thanks to his innovative proposals. Widodo, who still enjoys an approval rating of around 80%, has not officially supported Prabowo's candidacy in any way. He has also had to confirm in recent days that he will not campaign. But the damage was done when one of Widodo's sons, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was chosen just before the start of the campaign in November 2023 by the former general as his vice president. Furthermore, given that he has not reached the legal age of 40, his candidacy was only approved after several controversial rulings by the Constitutional Court. Learn more Subscribers only Indonesia: President Joko Widodo chooses a former rival to ensure his political legacy The whole procedure is problematic. Without being a specialist, it is difficult to understand. This is why we, lawyers, decided to sound the alarm, explains Titi Anggraini, specialist in constitutional law who founded an election observation association a few years ago and who teaches at the University of Indonesia. With others, she denounces the politicization of judicial power. “The most shocking thing is that this concerns the Constitutional Court, the very one which, in our eyes, guarantees free and fair elections,” she continued. You have 65% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/02/13/indonesia-intellectuals-denounce-interference-by-outgoing-president-ahead-of-elections_6522375_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos