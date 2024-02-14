Verdict expected Friday in Trump's $370 million fraud civil trial





State Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the $370 million New York civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump and his company, is expected to deliver his verdict in the trial by the end of the week, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. told NBC News.

The Engoron decision is currently scheduled to be released Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances, the person said Tuesday.

The new target date was previously reported by the New York Times.

Engoron had said he hoped to make his decision in the months-long trial by Jan. 31, but a spokesperson for the state court system told NBC News this month that it would look like more like “early to mid-February”.

The highly anticipated ruling will cap a trial that began Oct. 2 and included testimony from the former president and his three eldest children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Closing arguments in the case, in which state Attorney General Letitia James' office accused Trump and top officials of committing persistent fraud by inflating financial statements, took place on January 11.

Engoron has already discovered that Trump and his executives were engaging in fraud. He must now decide the question of intent and what penalties Trump and his company should pay. James is seeking $370 million and a ban on Trump's continued involvement in the New York real estate industry, where he made his name, among other sanctions.

Trump, who called the case a politically motivated fraud, has denied any wrongdoing.

If the ruling comes Friday, it will mark the end of a busy legal week for Trump. He attended a closed hearing Monday involving classified evidence in a federal criminal case accusing him of mishandling national security information, and he is expected to appear in New York Criminal Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing in a case alleging he falsified business documents related to silence on cash payments.

There will also be a hearing in Georgia on Thursday regarding Trump and his co-defendants' attempt to disqualify Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis from her election interference racketeering case. This hearing is expected to continue on Friday.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all three criminal cases.

