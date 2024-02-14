How the media downplays NATO's growth as the cause of the war in Ukraine

As Russia and Ukraine appear stuck in a bloody stalemate, a new peer-reviewed journal article provides important insight into Western media reporting of the war.

Dr Florian Zollmann, senior lecturer in journalism at Newcastle University, conducted a quantitative and qualitative study into how the causes of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine were presented in the UK, US and German during the first two weeks of the conflict.

Zollmann, who also authored the essential 2017 book Media, Propaganda and the Politics of Intervention, notes that two competing explanatory frameworks were presented to the public.

The first is the official narrative defended by Western governments and much of the media: Russia is responsible, with Russian President Putin pursuing an imperialist and expansionist Greater Russia policy.

The second narrative, supported by senior Western diplomats, many historians and some journalists, suggests Western co-responsibility in the sense that NATO expansion caused the invasion.

Anyone who has opened a newspaper, consulted a news site or turned on the television since February 2022 will know the first framing. Paul Mason and other liberal interventionists have vigorously defended this line, calling for ever greater U.S. and British military support for Ukraine.

The second narrative is supported by a wealth of expert testimony. In 1997, George F. Kennan, one of the most revered diplomats in U.S. history, claimed that NATO expansion would be the most fateful mistake in U.S. policy in history. post-Cold War.

Zollmann cites respected Cold War historian John Lewis Gaddis who, writing about NATO expansion in 1998, says he cannot recall any other moment in my own experience as a practicing historian where there was less support, within the community of historians, for a foretold announcement. political position.

Similarly, when he was U.S. Ambassador to Moscow in 2008, current CIA Director William J. Burns warned that Ukraine's entry into NATO was the clearest of all the red lines for the Russian elite (not just for Putin).

He continued: In more than two and a half years of conversations with key Russian players, from fisticuffs in the dark corners of the Kremlin to Putin's harshest liberal critiques, I have yet to find anyone who considers Ukraine into NATO as something other than a direct challenge to Russian interests.

And last year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the European Parliament that President Putin had gone to war to prevent NATO, even more NATO, from approaching his borders.

So what are Zollmann's conclusions? Overall, the press across countries [Britain, US and Germany] The focus was on frames that portrayed Russian actions as a war of aggression aimed at furthering Russia's imperial interests.

At the same time, the press toned down images that presented Russia as a country with a national interest and fighting against NATO expansion.

The German press is the one which has published the fewest articles criticizing the role of NATO. Some questioning articles appeared in the comment pages of the American and British press, although Zollmann notes that at the macro level these comments constituted scattered departures from the dominant range of authorized opinions.

This consensus in the press, Zollmann asserts, was facilitated by the fact that the Russian invasion was clearly criminal, reckless and unjustifiable (he notes elsewhere that it was a crime of aggression under international law). .

Nonetheless, it is a serious problem if the press downplays a crucial explanatory framework confirmed by diplomatic and historical records.

Additionally, this memory lapse has broader implications. Zollmann: The dominant causal framework relates to the remedies that have been mooted to resolve the conflict, with Western governments and the media focusing on military rather than diplomatic solutions.

The media's war bias persists despite a December New York Times report that Putin signaled, through intermediaries, that he was open to peace negotiations three times in March-April 2022, fall 2022 and September 2023.

Of course, Russia may not be serious, its self-defeating conditions and peace sentiments merely a political ploy. However, statements from people close to the negotiations suggest that a greater focus on diplomacy could have been, and could be, successful.

Russia's goal was to pressure us into accepting neutrality, explained David Arakhamia, head of President Zelensky's party in the Ukrainian parliament and also head of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia in Belarus and in Turkey in early 2022. in an interview in November. For them, that was the main thing: they were ready to end the war if we accepted neutrality and committed not to join NATO.

Everything else, according to Arakhamia, was just cosmetic and political embellishments about denazification, the Russian-speaking population, blah blah blah.

He also noted that Boris Johnson had visited Kiev in April 2022 to declare that Britain would not sign anything with the Russians and would just fight (Arakhamia has since claimed that what he said about the former British Prime Minister had been distorted by Russia).

Yet in February 2023, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who served as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine in early 2022, said there was a good chance of reaching a ceasefire , but that the West had stopped the peace talks.

Gerhard Schroeder provides a similar account. Speaking to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper in October, the former German chancellor said the United States refused to accept a deal because it wanted to keep the Russians out. [Google translation] probably by waging a proxy war in Ukraine.

Frustratingly, these accounts, which strongly suggest that the United States and Britain played an underhanded and escalating role in the conflict, have been largely ignored by Western media. Unfortunately, it is likely that the Zollmann newspaper article will follow the same path.

War Foretold: How Western Mainstream Media Omitted NATO's Eastward Expansion as a Contributing Factor to Russia's 2022 Invasion of Ukraine is published in the journal Media, War and Conflict.

