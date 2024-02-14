Donald Trump's 60% solution





Someone has to talk Donald Trump off the ledge.

In a February 12 interview with Fox News, the former and possibly future president was asked if he really wanted to impose 60 percent tariffs on imports from China. No, I would say it might be more than that, Trump replied.

Of course, that won't happen. The United States cannot impose 60% tariffs on imports from China any more than Trump can fly off the roof of Trump Tower. However, the consequences of attempting either stunt would be similar.

When Ronald Reagan was president, imports of capital goods accounted for about one-tenth of total U.S. spending on business equipment. By 2023, imports accounted for 63% of all U.S. spending on professional equipment. The United States imports more capital goods than consumer goods.

China is no longer the largest source of U.S. imports. Mexico is now in first place, mainly because it imports Chinese components, assembles them and ships them to the United States. But the United States imports large quantities of capital goods from China: the circuit boards that run everything from tow trucks to toasters to power generation and switching equipment for utilities, industrial turbines and, of course, raw materials that are hard to find elsewhere, like rare earth metals. you name it.

Trump wants the United States to reduce its trade deficit, which has continued to widen over the past thirty years. The United States sells its assets to foreigners to make up the difference between what it earns and what it pays in trade, and it has accumulated a net foreign investment position of nearly $20 trillion.

But the shock treatment he proposes would push American companies to the precipice. A huge tariff on Chinese products would not encourage American companies to invest and produce the same products at home. Before U.S. companies can produce anything, they would have to buy capital goods, which come mostly from imports, particularly from China. Other countries could make up some of the difference, but China accounts for a third of global manufacturing output and there are not enough resources outside of China to compensate.

Not only civilian businesses, but also the American defense industry would experience a crater. As reported by the Financial Times on June 19, 2023: Greg Hayes, Raytheon's chief executive, said the company has “several thousand suppliers in China and decoupling… is impossible.”

“We can reduce risk, but not decouple it,” Hayes told the Financial Times in an interview, adding that he believed that was the case “for everyone.”

“Think of the $500 billion in trade that passes through China to the United States each year. More than 95 percent of rare earth materials or metals are sourced or processed in China. There is no alternative,” Hayes said. “If we were to withdraw from China, it would take us many, many years to reestablish that capability, either domestically or in other friendly countries. »

After the 2000-2001 recession, American companies discovered “capital-light” investing. We made expensive software, while Asia made low-margin hardware, first in Japan, then South Korea, Taiwan, and finally China.

Our capital stock of manufacturing equipment has not increased since 2001, according to Federal Reserve estimates. We were about $1 trillion short of capital equipment investment at current prices compared to the long-term trend. This represents five years of total investment in capital goods at current rates.

Rebuilding America's manufacturing industry would take years with greater support from the U.S. government. This could not be done without imports, because the U.S. capital goods industry is depleted and U.S. manufacturers rely on imports. It's a question of arithmetic. Trump is right that the U.S. economy is sick, but his cure would kill the patient.

Restoring American manufacturing, as I wrote in a short book published by the Claremont Institute, requires big changes to the tax code, environmental regulations, worker training, and federal support for R&D high technology. This requires selective subsidies. With a comprehensive effort, the United States could significantly reduce its dependence on imports within five years. This is possible, but not in the way Trump proposes to do it.

