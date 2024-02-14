Succession on the tightrope of Jokowis • Inside Story

As Indonesians prepare to vote for a new president today, the question is not whether Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will win, but how.

Prabowo and his running mate, President Joko Widodos' eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, must secure more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff at the end of June with the second-place candidate. Opinion polls put them just above that threshold, or almost.

Jokowi, as the current president is known, hopes to expand his dynastic hold in the system by supporting the Indonesian Solidarity Party, or PSI, which is trying to enter parliament for the first time under the leadership of his second son Kaesang Pangarep. PSI's ubiquitous television advertisements feature Kaesang's image alongside that of his father, with the slogan PSI is Jokowi's party.

This is undoubtedly news for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDI-P, which for now still counts Jokowi among its members. But a breakdown in relations between the president and the party in 2023 accelerated the shift in support from Jokowi to Prabowo, capped by the appointment of Gibran as his running mate. The PDI-P candidate, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, saw his support plummet during the three-month campaign as Jokowis' base of supporters followed the president's lead and defected in Prabowo.

The irony is that Jokowi's betrayal of the PDI-P in favor of the candidacy of Prabowo and his sons worked almost too well for the president's own good. Ganjar was overtaken for second place by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, a government critic who has ties to conservative Islamic opposition groups and now attracts support from progressives who view him as the strongest candidate. better placed to challenge the PrabowoWidodo alliance. But polls give Prabowo a huge lead in a head-to-head matchup with Anies, and the PDI-P, despite its anger at Jokowi, would likely support Prabowo in the runoff in exchange for a favorable deal on party representation. Prabowos office.

But Jokowi is understandably not looking forward to a four-month campaign runoff that would give Anies a platform to step up criticism of his political legacy and his government's erosion of democratic norms. Jokowi's efforts to use state levers to gain support for Prabowo became a major topic of controversy in the media. Both the Ganjars and Aniess campaigns reported behind-the-scenes intimidation of voters, donors and campaign workers by police and other officials.

A more outspoken pattern of government patronage is occurring, in plain sight. During the campaign, Jokowi distributed nearly $1.3 billion in cash transfers and food aid, justified as an emergency response to El Nio-related food security disruptions. No one sees this as anything other than a timely attempt to build goodwill toward the administration and, by extension, toward Prabowo and Gibran.

Jokowi wants to reduce the risk of a surprisingly close runoff to zero, but a hole-in-one for Prabowo is not without its downsides if Prabowo takes office with too forceful an electoral mandate. No non-incumbent president has won a multi-party election without a runoff since the introduction of direct presidential elections in 2004.

Not only does Prabowo have a strong chance of achieving an unprecedented first-round victory. His personal vehicle party, Gerindra, could also beat the PDI-P for first place in the legislative elections, which would allow it, as usual, to claim the strategic presidency of Parliament. If all goes well on Election Day, Prabowo could become the most authoritarian new president of the democratic era.

For Jokowi, such a landslide would only advance the point where Prabowo no longer owes him anything. One son as vice president and the other as head of a minor parliamentary faction would offer him only limited means to repel any attempt by Prabowo to marginalize the Widodos as part of asserting his authority over the political elite.

Uncertainty remains as to the purposes to which this authority could then be put. The Prabowos 2024 campaign is based on continuity with the Jokowi era. His television ads and campaign speeches have featured Gibran prominently, listing the hugely popular social programs that have been implemented by Jokowi's administration and promising to continue and expand them.

However, Prabowo's political career is characterized by changes in his political personality and alliances in the service of his presidential ambitions. In 1997,98 he presented himself as the endpoint of former President Suharto's nascent dictatorship, forging ties with a rising Islamist civil society as part of his maneuvers to succeed his then father-in-law. In the post-reform At that time, he reinvented himself as a Sukarnoist ultranationalist, then later presented himself as a friend of political Islam during his two unsuccessful presidential campaigns against Jokowi.

More than twenty years of trial and error have now led Prabowo to emulate Jokowi's secular and technocratic populism, with very successful results. But no one, including Jokowi, can assume that this personality will hold up if, or when, Prabowo will have at his fingertips the powers of the authoritarian presidency that Jokowi created, with the added bonus of a strong electoral mandate that Jokowi helped him with. to win.

Prabowo recently became proud to talk about how much he learned from Jokowi while serving as Defense Minister since 2019 and as PDI-P knows all too well, no one other than Jokowi is a better teacher of the art of double-cross.