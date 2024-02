In the complex theater of global politics, Xi Jinping's China presents itself as a self-confident protagonist, asserting its vision of a multipolar world with a conviction that borders on arrogance. The narrative woven by Chinese diplomats paints a portrait of a nation guided by extraordinary political wisdom and a commitment to a pragmatic, interest-driven foreign policy. Yet behind this veneer of confidence lies a more nuanced reality, one that raises questions about the sustainability of China's geopolitical ascendancy. At the heart of Chinese discourse is a deliberate contrast with the perceived chaos and moral posturing of Western democracies. China's leaders, under Mr. Xi, present themselves as a beacon of stability, prioritizing cold, calculated interests over what they dismiss as the West's idealistic fixation on universal values . In doing so, they position China as a reliable mediator in global affairs, emphasizing trade, security and a non-judgmental approach to governance – a stark departure from the supposedly emotional reactions of Western politicians. Mr. Xi's recent speeches and diplomatic meetings are marked by an unmistakable confidence, the conviction that history is tilted in China's favor. The narrative unfolds with anecdotes of historical crises transformed into opportunities, with an underlying message that China's rise is inexorable. However, a closer look reveals possible flaws in this narrative. China's disdain for U.S.-led defense alliances, manifested through its opposition to NATO, is presented as a commitment to true multilateralism. This approach aims for a world order in which major powers, including China, have a veto over international interventions. While this may resonate with some developing countries, it raises principled concerns about the unwarranted impunity afforded to attackers. Furthermore, the speech largely avoids the economic challenges. In the absence of explicit economic pledges at recent foreign affairs conferences, we must ask whether China's geopolitical ambitions could be dampened by a slowing economy. The correlation between diplomatic success and ambitious economic goals, explicitly mentioned by Mr. Xi in 2014, suggests that economic headwinds could dampen China's ability to move forward with confidence on the global stage. The juxtaposition of China's confidence in the West's decline and recognition of the East's rise introduces a critical element of uncertainty. While China boasts its orderly response to the Covid-19 pandemic compared to Western chaos, it fails to escape broader economic trends that could challenge its own narrative of a rising East. As we navigate this evolving geopolitical landscape, it is becoming clear that China's confidence may rest on shaky foundations. Although he positions himself as a champion of equality and stability, the economic realities and potential consequences of an introspective America could reshape the narrative. History, as Marxists should recognize, is not a one-way trajectory. It may retreat, posing a considerable test to China's vision of a multipolar world and its ability to deal with the complexities that lie ahead.

