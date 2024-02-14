Elon Musk & Co. make sweet music for Putin on Twitter

During my trip to Kiev in 2022, I met Stas Aseyev, a Ukrainian journalist who had spent two and a half years in a secret and illegal prison in Donetsk, where he was tortured, subjected to electroshocks, placed in solitary confinement prolonged and subjected to mock executions.

His crime?

Works as a journalist for US-funded Radio Liberty, writing dispatches about life in Russian-occupied territories.

Stas was one of the lucky ones.

He was released in December 2019, scarred and malnourished, in a prisoner exchange instead of serving his full 15-year sentence, handed down by the fake Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Stas' story sums up why Ukrainians are fighting.

Russia's war is not about territory nor is it about Russian President Vladimir Putin's fears about Ukraine in NATO.

As he told Tucker Carlson last week, Putin doesn't believe Ukraine is a real nation.

This is a war of annihilation, in which Ukrainians who are increasingly turning to the West and making real progress in building democratic institutions must choose between fighting or being assimilated into a dystopia Russian.

No one brought up the Stas story or the Putin interview during the Ukraine chat that Elon Musk and David Sacks hosted Monday night on Twitter/X Spaces.

Instead, joined by three Republican senators opposed to aid to Ukraine, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee of Utah, the panel essentially outlined an alternative version of the universe.

In their world, US aid to Ukraine only serves to fuel the egos of Washington elites, adding fuel to the fire without doing any favors for the Ukrainians, who would be better off trying to make a deal. with Putin.

There was an opportunity to end the war, all participants agreed, during negotiations in Turkey in March 2022.

In his account, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's enthusiastic rhetoric during his visit to kyiv encouraged Ukrainians to continue the fight, without finding a credible path to victory.

Let's leave aside the fact that it was around the same time that news of the massacres of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha broke, more than 400 of them were found in basements shot at point blank range, often hands tied behind the back.

There was no indication then, as there is today, that the Kremlin is interested in anything other than the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, i.e. say at its end as an independent country.

The online event was filled with cognitive dissonance.

On the one hand, Vance rightly recognized how stressed our defense industrial base is, leaving us vulnerable to conflict in the Indo-Pacific.

Of course, most of the allocated funds were spent in the United States to replenish our stocks and conclude contracts for modern weapons systems, while the older ones are transferred to Ukraine.

But at the same time, Johnson wondered: If we have to spend $60 billion to help Ukraine, can't we just spend less on other items in the Pentagon budget?

Much of the conversation revolved around corruption and blank checks given to Ukraine's leaders, ignoring scrutiny from three U.S. inspectors general, European Union institutions and the World Bank, to name a few. name just a few.

Thanks to GPS trackers, we know that Western weapons systems have invariably reached the Ukrainian front lines rather than the black markets.

U.S. financial aid to Ukraine, meanwhile, has been modest compared to contributions from European countries.

And it was Lee and his allies this week who thwarted efforts to amend the supplemental bill in the Senate, effectively killing Sen. Dan Sullivans' (R-Alaska) proposal to drop the financial, non-lethal portion of the bill. 'help.

For the three Republican senators and their tech-savvy hosts, it was clear that Russia, a country with a lower gross domestic product than Italy, would not lose the war in Ukraine.

No way in hell, Musk said.

Americans should think twice about what the emerging misconception on the right means.

If the United States can't or won't sacrifice 5% of its defense budget (mostly spent at home) to teach Putin a lesson in Ukraine, then we might as well forget the geopolitical competition with China and start taking lessons. Mandarin.

Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.