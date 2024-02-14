Politics
Elon Musk & Co. make sweet music for Putin on Twitter
During my trip to Kiev in 2022, I met Stas Aseyev, a Ukrainian journalist who had spent two and a half years in a secret and illegal prison in Donetsk, where he was tortured, subjected to electroshocks, placed in solitary confinement prolonged and subjected to mock executions.
His crime?
Works as a journalist for US-funded Radio Liberty, writing dispatches about life in Russian-occupied territories.
Stas was one of the lucky ones.
He was released in December 2019, scarred and malnourished, in a prisoner exchange instead of serving his full 15-year sentence, handed down by the fake Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic.
Stas' story sums up why Ukrainians are fighting.
Russia's war is not about territory nor is it about Russian President Vladimir Putin's fears about Ukraine in NATO.
As he told Tucker Carlson last week, Putin doesn't believe Ukraine is a real nation.
This is a war of annihilation, in which Ukrainians who are increasingly turning to the West and making real progress in building democratic institutions must choose between fighting or being assimilated into a dystopia Russian.
No one brought up the Stas story or the Putin interview during the Ukraine chat that Elon Musk and David Sacks hosted Monday night on Twitter/X Spaces.
Instead, joined by three Republican senators opposed to aid to Ukraine, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee of Utah, the panel essentially outlined an alternative version of the universe.
In their world, US aid to Ukraine only serves to fuel the egos of Washington elites, adding fuel to the fire without doing any favors for the Ukrainians, who would be better off trying to make a deal. with Putin.
There was an opportunity to end the war, all participants agreed, during negotiations in Turkey in March 2022.
In his account, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's enthusiastic rhetoric during his visit to kyiv encouraged Ukrainians to continue the fight, without finding a credible path to victory.
Let's leave aside the fact that it was around the same time that news of the massacres of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha broke, more than 400 of them were found in basements shot at point blank range, often hands tied behind the back.
There was no indication then, as there is today, that the Kremlin is interested in anything other than the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, i.e. say at its end as an independent country.
The online event was filled with cognitive dissonance.
On the one hand, Vance rightly recognized how stressed our defense industrial base is, leaving us vulnerable to conflict in the Indo-Pacific.
Of course, most of the allocated funds were spent in the United States to replenish our stocks and conclude contracts for modern weapons systems, while the older ones are transferred to Ukraine.
But at the same time, Johnson wondered: If we have to spend $60 billion to help Ukraine, can't we just spend less on other items in the Pentagon budget?
Much of the conversation revolved around corruption and blank checks given to Ukraine's leaders, ignoring scrutiny from three U.S. inspectors general, European Union institutions and the World Bank, to name a few. name just a few.
Thanks to GPS trackers, we know that Western weapons systems have invariably reached the Ukrainian front lines rather than the black markets.
U.S. financial aid to Ukraine, meanwhile, has been modest compared to contributions from European countries.
And it was Lee and his allies this week who thwarted efforts to amend the supplemental bill in the Senate, effectively killing Sen. Dan Sullivans' (R-Alaska) proposal to drop the financial, non-lethal portion of the bill. 'help.
For the three Republican senators and their tech-savvy hosts, it was clear that Russia, a country with a lower gross domestic product than Italy, would not lose the war in Ukraine.
No way in hell, Musk said.
Americans should think twice about what the emerging misconception on the right means.
If the United States can't or won't sacrifice 5% of its defense budget (mostly spent at home) to teach Putin a lesson in Ukraine, then we might as well forget the geopolitical competition with China and start taking lessons. Mandarin.
Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/02/13/opinion/elon-musk-amp-co-make-sweet-music-for-putin-on-twitter/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Elon Musk & Co. make sweet music for Putin on Twitter
- Rob Leota calls on Hollywood star power amid Rebels woes
- Who is Dattajirao Gaekwad? India's oldest Test cricketer passes away at the age of 95 due to age-related problems
- Indonesia is a lot bigger than you think! #Shorts #Indonesia #BBCNews
- Shilpa Shetty expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
- Golden Girls writer thinks removing gay character was a 'smart move' | Entertainment
- Sewing for Missions will host a fashion show at PPUMC on February 21
- Womens Golf closes opening event in Florida
- Disneyland characters seek to unionize with Actors' Equity – The Hollywood Reporter
- A series of earthquakes shook Southern California: what to know
- Days of Our Lives: Who Shot Harris Michaels? | Entertainment
- 2024 Olympic Qualification – Ontario Table Tennis