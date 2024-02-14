An election for and against Imran Khan





The election results are in in Pakistan. The independents supported by Imran Khan obtained 92 seats in a house of 266 and are ahead of the Muslim League (Nawaz) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (78 seats) and the PPP (Pakistan People's Party) led by former President Asif Ali Zardari. (56 places). It is obvious that the elections were rigged.

Clearly, post-election horse racing is expected. It appears that Pakistan is heading towards an alliance between the PML(N), PPP, MQM (Muttahida Qaumi Movement) and other smaller parties. In fact, it can be argued that the establishment would support such an alliance. Other permutations and combinations are also possible depending on the behavior of independents and their degree of loyalty to Imran and his PTI. In the provinces, the results are that in Sindh, the PPP will once again form the government as planned. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI-backed independents are expected to form the government one way or the other once it is decided how they will act together in the absence of a party to unite them.

In Punjab, the situation is similar and as confusing as nationally. Here too, a sort of coalition will form the government. Perhaps the PML(N)'s effort will be to bring to its side as many PTI-backed independents as possible. But the moral victory belongs to the PTI. The election was always going to be a vote for and against Imran Khan. The PML-N campaign did not address this problem and failed to sell itself to voters as a viable alternative for the future. He abandoned his slogan “Vote ko izzat do” which had resonated with millions of people across the country. This strategy blew up in the face of the PML-N. As he delivered his victory speech, Mr. Sharif looked frail and tired. It also marked a sad departure from the democrat transformed by the Charter of Democracy who refused to block (despite the numerical possibility) the PTI's path to power in KP after its emergence as a single party in 2013. The electoral procedures were heavily manipulated within the PML. No favor. On polling day, power outages and mobile phone network disruptions were recorded across the country, causing problems for voters and party members.

Allegations of ballot tampering and violence were reported at some polling stations. The Election Commission of Pakistan has reportedly ordered re-polling at some polling stations. Pakistan's electoral system has always been largely controversial, marked by political machinations and military interference; the 2024 elections were no exception. However, what made this election different was Imran's popularity and the challenge it posed to the military establishment, the deep polarization within society and state institutions, and the repercussions of the violence of May 9, 2023, which were not only unprecedented but also undermined the image of the army. Apart from pre-election institutional rigging such as refusing the symbol of the cricket bat to the most popular political party; deprive them of the right to vote by forcing them to run as independent candidates on a plethora of divergent symbols; obstruct their right to run by disqualifying the candidacy of many faithful; and last but not least, the suspension of cellular and internet services on polling day, the irony is that the massive vote cast in favor of PTI-backed independent candidates was stolen. This is unworthy even of any managed democracy and constitutes a stain on the system in vogue. It would not be out of place to mention that in addition to the 266 directly elected members of the National Assembly, there are 70 reserved seats, 60 for women and 10 for minorities. How these reserved seats are allocated will play a key role.

They are supposed to be distributed in proportion to the total general seats won by the parties. Not being recognized as a political party will deprive the PTI of one of these seats and create an abnormal situation in which seats reserved for women and minorities will simply be distributed among other parties, artificially increasing their numbers. Whoever manages to form the government will face several major challenges. The most important thing is to face an economy that is still in a critical phase. Rising inflation fueled a cost-of-living crisis, which played a role in the elections, with the PML-N's inability to secure a majority partly attributable to the burden of incumbency, given its record within the PDM government which he led until last August.

The next government will need to quickly negotiate a new extended program with the IMF, since the stand-by arrangement ends in March. This is urgently needed for Pakistan to meet its heavy external debt obligations in the years to come. But a weak coalition government will dampen prospects for far-reaching economic reforms that Pakistan desperately needs to put it on a path to sustainable growth and investment. If the next government is a minority and depends for its survival on the appeasement of a heterogeneous group of parties, will it be able to make difficult and politically painful decisions to get the country out of the economic crisis? The next government will also face the challenge of establishing smooth and stable relations with the establishment which, in recent years, has acquired a much greater role in politics and governance, even in matters of economics and investment .

The state of civil-military relations could be a key factor determining the longevity of the coalition agreement. An election that people hoped would bring political stability ended up creating a host of uncertainties and legitimacy problems. Pakistan is in dire need of stability which can only be achieved through a process of reconciliation and healing. Voters view democracy as the best path to stability.

But the question is whether the country's leaders will rise to the challenge of making democracy work in the public interest and not just their own. The powerful Pakistani government is the final decision-maker in the country, but it is very clear that the situation remains precarious and perplexing.

(The author was a senior IAS officer of the Punjab cadre and can be contacted at [email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/opinion/an-election-for-and-against-imran-khan-1503269482.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos