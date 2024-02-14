Politics
The San Francisco Zoo could take another step toward welcoming China's giant pandas, 40 years after their last residence
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It's been almost 40 years since San Francisco welcomed giant pandas into its zoo. We reported on rumors that they might return again. For the first time, we get a glimpse of the proposed plan to bring them back to the Bay Area.
Tanya Peterson, CEO and director of the San Francisco Zoo, stands in front of the lion habitat, showing how in 1984 the area was renovated to accommodate Yun Yun and Yang Xin who stayed there for three months. Their short visit left a strong impression.
“It was the highest attendance we've had in the history of the zoo. Even though they were here for three months, we had over a million visitors!” says Peterson.
Since then, Peterson, dressed in panda socks, has dreamed of welcoming giant pandas again, but on a more permanent basis.
“We have had this relationship for over a decade, including with the Shanghai Zoo and some of our partners in China.”
When San Francisco hosted APEC last November, Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted that California could see pandas return again. Mayor London Breed even made an official request on the tarmac.
Then Peterson got “the call.”
RELATED: San Francisco on shortlist of candidate cities to receive panda from China, sources say
San Francisco is on the shortlist of contenders to receive a panda from China as a diplomatic act, according to sources.
“On Christmas Day, we learned that visitors and experts were coming from Chengdu. They wanted to get a feel for the zoo, our community, our dedication to conservation, medicine and animal welfare, and how we encourage visitors to respect animals.
David Towne is the former director of the Giant Panda Conservation Foundation and has advised zoos for decades on what to do and what not to do if they want to be loaned two giant animals.
“It's a combination of financial, political, conservation-oriented and legal factors. They all have to come together to make it work.”
Towne thinks our city has an advantage over San Diego, whose zoo is also in the running.
“The advantage you have is… you're in San Francisco. You have a very strong Asian community, you have a consul general, so you have access and you have the goal of encouraging pandas in because of the population you have.”
MORE: Xi Jinping hints China could send new pandas to US as 'friendship envoys'
Chinese leader Xi Jinping suggested Wednesday that China could send new pandas to the United States, calling them “envoys of friendship.”
Even if San Francisco received pandas, the cost would be significant. Before the pandemic, estimates to convert this space totaled about $25 million.
“Plus, you have to plan for 10 years of operating expenses. It can cost up to a million dollars a year to keep the giant pandas here with research and their needs.”
But for Peterson, it's a prize that would pay dividends for our community…and the animals too.
“We hope this will have a positive impact on all our animals, there will be a growing awareness of conservation and the enthusiasm for creating pandas will trickle down to Komodo dragons, orangutans and their stories of conservation. There is instant joy between humans and the giant panda.”
Both Peterson and Towne estimate that if China determines that San Francisco is a worthy city for lending, it could still be up to 18 months before we see pandas at the zoo.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright 2024 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7news.com/china-pandas-san-francisco-zoo-mayor-london-breed-chinese-foreign-minister-wang-yi/14421016/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The San Francisco Zoo could take another step toward welcoming China's giant pandas, 40 years after their last residence
- DeShaun Foster ready to seize opportunity as UCLA football coach – Daily News
- John Glenn High School football coach charged with assault against student
- Metal detector discovers rare 3,000-year-old dress clip | Smart News
- Putin's fuss as ambassador to the UK exposes the cruel truth | world news
- An election for and against Imran Khan
- Elon Musk & Co. make sweet music for Putin on Twitter
- Rob Leota calls on Hollywood star power amid Rebels woes
- Who is Dattajirao Gaekwad? India's oldest Test cricketer passes away at the age of 95 due to age-related problems
- Indonesia is a lot bigger than you think! #Shorts #Indonesia #BBCNews
- Shilpa Shetty expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
- Golden Girls writer thinks removing gay character was a 'smart move' | Entertainment