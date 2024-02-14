The San Francisco Zoo could take another step toward welcoming China's giant pandas, 40 years after their last residence

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It's been almost 40 years since San Francisco welcomed giant pandas into its zoo. We reported on rumors that they might return again. For the first time, we get a glimpse of the proposed plan to bring them back to the Bay Area.

Tanya Peterson, CEO and director of the San Francisco Zoo, stands in front of the lion habitat, showing how in 1984 the area was renovated to accommodate Yun Yun and Yang Xin who stayed there for three months. Their short visit left a strong impression.

“It was the highest attendance we've had in the history of the zoo. Even though they were here for three months, we had over a million visitors!” says Peterson.

Since then, Peterson, dressed in panda socks, has dreamed of welcoming giant pandas again, but on a more permanent basis.

“We have had this relationship for over a decade, including with the Shanghai Zoo and some of our partners in China.”

When San Francisco hosted APEC last November, Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted that California could see pandas return again. Mayor London Breed even made an official request on the tarmac.

Then Peterson got “the call.”

“On Christmas Day, we learned that visitors and experts were coming from Chengdu. They wanted to get a feel for the zoo, our community, our dedication to conservation, medicine and animal welfare, and how we encourage visitors to respect animals.

David Towne is the former director of the Giant Panda Conservation Foundation and has advised zoos for decades on what to do and what not to do if they want to be loaned two giant animals.

“It's a combination of financial, political, conservation-oriented and legal factors. They all have to come together to make it work.”

Towne thinks our city has an advantage over San Diego, whose zoo is also in the running.

“The advantage you have is… you're in San Francisco. You have a very strong Asian community, you have a consul general, so you have access and you have the goal of encouraging pandas in because of the population you have.”

Even if San Francisco received pandas, the cost would be significant. Before the pandemic, estimates to convert this space totaled about $25 million.

“Plus, you have to plan for 10 years of operating expenses. It can cost up to a million dollars a year to keep the giant pandas here with research and their needs.”

But for Peterson, it's a prize that would pay dividends for our community…and the animals too.

“We hope this will have a positive impact on all our animals, there will be a growing awareness of conservation and the enthusiasm for creating pandas will trickle down to Komodo dragons, orangutans and their stories of conservation. There is instant joy between humans and the giant panda.”

Both Peterson and Towne estimate that if China determines that San Francisco is a worthy city for lending, it could still be up to 18 months before we see pandas at the zoo.

