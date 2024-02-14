Deal with Pakistan's coalition government leaves Imran Khan's party out of power





Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) — Two of Pakistan's major political parties – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) – have announced that they will form a coalition government after the inconclusive elections from last week.

The move means former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party will not be in power, even though independent candidates affiliated with it received the highest number of votes.

At a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of the PMLN and former President Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP, along with representatives of four other parties, announced that they would form a government together.

The PMLN also issued a statement that Shahbaz Sharif would be the party's candidate for the post of Prime Minister. Earlier on Tuesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party would support the PLMN candidate for prime minister.

The PPP won 54 seats in last Thursday's elections, placing third behind independent candidates – most of whom were associated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. which won 102 seats, and the PMLN, led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which won 73 seats, according to the country's election commission.

None of the three main parties won enough seats to have a majority in Parliament and were therefore unable to form a government on their own.

Khan, who is currently in prison and unable to run in the elections, separately announced on Tuesday that independent candidates associated with his party would join the lesser-known Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) party, which only won only one seat. in parliament

Khan also ruled out the possibility of creating a coalition with the PPP or PMLN.

Khan's PTI party alleged large-scale rigging in the elections and also released a statement from Khan saying: I warn against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes. Such daylight theft would not only be disrespectful to citizens, but would also push the country's economy further into a downward spiral.

Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Asif Ali Zardari explained how the coalition was formed.

Looking at everything, we thought and decided to sit down together. We contested the elections against each other, but despite this, it is not necessary that [we fight] forever, Zardari said.

Sharif adopted a conciliatory tone, saying: Let us move forward by eliminating mutual differences for the sake of the nation.

Bhutto Zardari had also said that the PPP would form a committee to deliberate on the party's vote on important issues such as the national budget, election of the prime minister and important laws.

The party will also field its candidates for the positions of speaker of the National Assembly, president of the Senate and president, he said.

Under Pakistani law, Parliament must convene within 21 days of the election so lawmakers can take the oath of office and then elect a new prime minister.

