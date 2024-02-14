Election 2024: Donald J. Trump supports his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for RNC co-chair.





Nikki Haley, in the final stretch before the South Carolina primaries, goes all out in attacking former President Donald J. Trump, her former boss and main rival, whom she follows from afar in her state original.

Ms. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, used Mr. Trump's comments this weekend about foreign policy and his family to question her fitness for office after months of walking the walk. light on its legal difficulties and to increase its authoritarian rhetoric.

On Monday in Elgin, South Carolina, she called Mr. Trump disrespectful to military personnel, a threat to national security and too confused by old age to serve effectively. The tougher approach is at the heart of her argument that the country does not want a rematch between President Biden and Mr Trump and that she is more electable than the former president in a general election, even if polls show her trailing Mr. Trump by more than 30%. points in South Carolina.

Ms. Haley used a special counsel report that suggested Mr. Biden had memory problems to claim the same was true of Mr. Trump, pointing to his confusion between her and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and his remarks seemingly out of script.

The special prosecutor comes out and says he's mentally diminished, Ms. Haley said of Mr. Biden, before adding: “It's not far from Donald Trump.”

She criticized the former president's comments over the weekend, insinuating that her husband, deployed to Africa with the National Guard, had left the country to escape her. Those remarks, Ms. Haley said Monday, were insulting to all military personnel, adding: “With that kind of disrespect for the military, he is not qualified to be president of the United States, because I don't Don't trust him to protect them.

Then speaking to reporters, she got more personal.

The greatest harm he ever suffered was a golf ball hitting him on a golf cart, and you were going to make fun of our men and women in the military? she says. I don't care what party you're at, it's not OK.

Ms Haley also criticized Mr Trump for suggesting he would encourage Russian aggression against US allies behind on payments to the military alliance. She said these remarks endanger the military and all of our allies.

Donald Trump is siding with a thug, she said, pointing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

And she added that Mr. Trump had his fingerprints on a host of other examples of what she called Mr. Trump's chaotic influence on the party, such as the failure of a bipartisan agreement on the border in Congress and reports of changes within the Republican National Committee. Ms. Haley has also, in recent weeks, criticized Mr. Trump for spending $50 million in campaign funds on court appearances.

Karoline Leavitt, Mr. Trump's spokesperson, highlighted his record by saying there is no greater defender of our brave service members than President Trump.

Nikki Haley advocates for greater foreign intervention and supports endless wars that would leave even more American heroes dead, Ms. Leavitt said in a statement. It's a good thing she'll never be commander in chief.

Before the first Republican nomination contest in Iowa in January, Ms. Haley's speech, from which she rarely deviated, often highlighted her record in South Carolina, her experience in foreign policy as ambassador to Mr. Trump at the United Nations and his vision for the future. But since the Iowa caucuses, where she finished third, she has gradually intensified her attacks on Mr. Trump, moving from casual jabs at his administrations increasing the national debt to focusing on his weaknesses in her speeches.

Asked about her tougher approach and why she didn't take that tone sooner, Ms. Haley said she avoided such attacks because she wanted to focus on a vision for the future.

If I talk about myself, it's no different than what Donald Trump does every day, because all he does is talk all about himself, she said.

Ms. Haley's biggest challenge, however, may have been best illustrated by her events themselves: At the Harley-Davidson dealership where she spoke on a rainy Monday afternoon, she addressed about 50 people , some installed chairs not being filled.

And some of the attendees weren't necessarily voters she needed to gain an edge over Mr. Trump. John Schuller, a 76-year-old Democrat, said he thought it was arrogant and selfish of Mr. Biden not to step off the stage and let someone new in. Ms. Haley, whom he plans to support in the primary, seemed like a reasonable voice, although he acknowledged that her road ahead would be difficult.

Miracles happen, Mr. Schuller said. I hope South Carolina can pull off a miracle.

