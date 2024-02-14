Former Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif and his allies agree to form a coalition





ISLAMABAD (AP) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party and its allies announced Tuesday evening that they would jointly form a coalition government, ending uncertainty since last week when no party had obtained a simple majority in the legislative elections.

The latest development came hours after the parties, all rivals of the country's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, met in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by former President Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League Sharifs, including his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan when he was ousted by a vote of no confidence in Parliament in 2022.

In a press conference with Zardari and other politicians, Shebaz Sharif did not specify who the common choice for prime minister would be, although the widely held view is that Sharif would lead the new government. In his brief remarks, Sharif said the coalition talks had been successful.

We have decided to jointly form the government, Zardari said.

A Pakistan Muslim League spokesman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, said the elder Sharif, a three-time prime minister, had appointed his younger brother as prime minister.

The Pakistan Muslim League party was in talks with Zardari and other allies after Thursday's elections to the National Assembly or lower house of Parliament.

Although candidates backed by Khan Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 93 of the 265 seats in the National Assembly, this was not enough to form a government. Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan People's Party Zardaris won 75 and 54 seats respectively.

Khan's party's surprisingly strong performance came as a shock to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was tipped as the preferred candidate of the powerful security establishments after his smooth return to the country last October.

The Pakistani military has always presented itself as the final arbiter in determining who becomes prime minister.

Tuesday's decision by Khan's rivals came hours after Khan's PTI party refused to hold talks with them. Khan, who is currently serving several prison sentences due to convictions for corruption and violating the Marriage Act, was disqualified from running for the vote.

Khan's party members also had to vote as independent candidates after the Election Commission and the Supreme Court stripped his party of its election symbol, which helps illiterate voters find candidates on the ballot. They also imposed other legal barriers.

Khan's party claims last Thursday's vote was rigged to prevent it from gaining a majority in Parliament, an accusation election officials deny.

According to the constitution, Pakistani President Arif Alvi will convene the inaugural session of the National Assembly before February 29 so that lawmakers can take the oath of office. Parliament will later elect the new prime minister.

