



WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Donald Trump's comments questioning the U.S. commitment to defending its NATO allies from attack were dangerous and un-American, building on comments from the former president who sowed new fears among American partners about his reliability on the world stage.

Trump, the U.S. front-runner for this year's Republican nomination, said Saturday that he once warned he would allow Russia to do whatever it wanted to countries that are members of the NATO which does not devote 2% of its gross domestic product to defense. It's the latest case in which the former president appears to side with an authoritarian state against America's Democratic allies.

Speaking from the White House as he encouraged the House to pass a Senate-passed aid bill to fund Ukraine's efforts to delay a Russian invasion for two years, Biden said the Trump's comments on the mutual defense agreement were dangerous and shocking.

The whole world heard it and the worst part is that he really means it, Biden added.

Biden said when America gives its word, it means something, and called Trump's comments sowing doubt about his commitments un-American.

Biden said of Trump: He doesn't understand that the sacred commitment we made also works for us.

NATO's Article 5 mutual defense clause states that an armed attack against one or more of its members will be considered an attack against all members. But Trump has often described NATO allies as leeches on the U.S. military and has openly questioned the value of the military alliance that has defined U.S. foreign policy for more than 70 years.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Biden has brought Finland into the alliance and is paving the way for Sweden to do the same. Although Ukraine is not a NATO member, the alliance has played a key role in the U.S.-organized effort to support Kiev's military defenses in the nearly two-year-old conflict.

NATO allies agreed in 2014, after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, to end their post-Cold War budget cuts and devote 2% of their GDP to defense by 2024. This spending target is not a requirement for NATO members.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement Sunday that any suggestion that allies are not defending themselves would undermine our security as a whole, including that of the United States, and put American and European soldiers at risk. at increased risk. Poland's defense minister, which has mostly been under Russian control since the late 18th century, said no election campaign was an excuse to play games with the alliance's security.

President Trump pushed our allies to increase their spending in NATO by demanding they pay, but Joe Biden is back to letting them take advantage of the American taxpayer, Jason Miller, a senior Trump adviser, said in response to Biden's comments. When you don't pay for your defense spending, you can't be surprised if you have more war.

AP writers Seung Min Kim and Jill Colvin contributed.

