Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE: India, UAE sign pact on digital payments, electricity and Ahlan event





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the massive 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, hailed the growing synergy between India and the UAE and the direction it would take in his 'third term' . Several MoUs, including MoU on interconnection of instant payment platforms – UPI and AANI of UAE, were exchanged between India and UAE in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and of the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This will facilitate seamless cross-border transactions between the two countries. The MoUs covered several areas, from investment treaties to digital infrastructure projects and the interconnection of debit cards, credit cards and online payment platforms. Catch all the live updates from PM Modi's visit to the UAE here. The leaders also discussed strengthening the energy partnership. They appreciated that in addition to the fact that the UAE is among the largest sources of crude oil and LPG, India is now entering into long-term contracts for LNG, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement . Prime Minister Modi addressed members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and said: “You have written history. You belong to the people of India and also reside in different parts of the UAE. this stadium called India-UAE “Friendship Zindabad” (Long live India-UAE friendship),” the Prime Minister said during the “Ahlan Modi” event in Abu Dhabi. Noting that India is recognized for its mega infrastructure projects and Digital India is appreciated, Prime Minister Modi said the world considers India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. “Today, India is recognized for its mega infrastructure projects. India is recognized as a dynamic tourist destination. India is recognized as a major sporting power. You will be proud to hear this. You know digital revolution in India. Digital India is loved all over the world. To ensure that people in UAE also benefit, we are making all efforts. We have shared RuPay card pack with UAE… UPI is set to start soon in UAE. With this, seamless payments will be possible between UAE and India accounts,” PM Modi said. “Our relationship is one of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have revitalized our relations in all directions. The two countries have walked together and moved forward together. Today, the UAE are India's third largest trading partner. Today, the UAE is the seventh largest investor in India,” the Prime Minister added. (ANI entry) Published by: Shweta Kumari Published on: February 14, 2024

