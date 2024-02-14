Biden Rips Trump's NATO Comments: 'Stupid, Shameful'





President Joe Biden launched a scathing political attack on Donald Trump from the White House on Tuesday, calling Trump's invitation for Russia to attack its European allies stupid, shameful, dangerous and un-American.

It was one of Biden's harshest rebukes of his predecessor and showed Biden sharpening his criticism of Trump as the presidential campaign gets underway. Biden spoke to reporters from a lectern set up beneath a portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room of the White House, shortly after House Republican leaders said they would refuse to 'pass the $95 billion emergency spending bill passed by the Senate that included $60. billion for Ukraine.

Trump, who has not held office for three years but has maintained a strong hold on Republicans in Congress, has clearly opposed sending more funds to Ukraine. Last month, Trump asked House Republicans not to sign a bipartisan deal for funding for Ukraine and Israel that included hiring Border Patrol agents and immigration agents to deal with the influx of migrants at the southwest border. Trump recently said funding for Ukraine should come with strings attached. At a rally in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday, Trump said that when he was president, he told the leader of a major North Atlantic Treaty Organization country that he wouldn't spend more on his own defense, he would tell Russia to do what they want.

Biden said Tuesday that for Trump, principles never matter, everything is transactional and compared Trump to a mob boss demanding money for protection. When he looks at NATO, he doesn't see it as the alliance that protects America and the world, he sees it as a protection racket, Biden said. Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it. The worst part is that he really means it.

“No other president in our history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator,” Biden continued. “Well, let me say this as clearly as possible: I will never do it. For God's sake, it's stupid, it's shameful, it's dangerous, it's un-American.

Biden stressed that most of the money in the Senate bill would go to U.S. arms factories and workers who make munitions and equipment to replenish U.S. stockpiles when the equipment is sent to Ukraine. He pointed out that a handful of states considered battlegrounds in this year's elections have munitions factories, such as Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as Arizona, where Patriot missiles are built. He also name-checked Texas, as well as Alabama, where the Javelin shoulder-fired rocket launchers are produced.

NATO countries have long agreed to defend each other if one of them is attacked. In 2006, each NATO country committed to devoting 2% of its GDP to building its own defense forces. Even though NATO countries' total defense spending has increased steadily since 2017, not all countries have met the 2% commitment, according to NATO records. In 2023, the United States is estimated to have spent 3.49% of its GDP on its own defense, behind only Poland, which borders Ukraine and faces difficult threats from Russia, and which spent 3.9 % of its GDP. France spent 1.9% of its GDP on defense in 2023, and Germany is estimated at 1.57%.

Biden said he wanted to remind Trump that the only country that ever invoked NATO's Article Five mutual defense commitments was the United States after the attacks of September 11, 2001, and that allies of NATO joined the fight against Al-Qaeda.

The greatest hope of everyone who wishes harm on America is that NATO collapses, Biden said. You can be sure they all cheered when they heard Donald Trump.

