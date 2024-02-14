Will fight PM Modi if: Tamil Nadu farmers support 'Delhi Chalo' protest watch video





After agitating farmers began their protest march to Delhi Chalo from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu extended their support to the Delhi Chalo march by staging a sit-in in Trichy on Tuesday. Farmers protest against live updates The protesters accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of depriving farmers of their rights and benefits. They also said that the Indian Constitution guarantees everyone free movement in the country, but the police are not allowing farmers to protest in the country. Farmer leader P Ayyakannu has warned that if the government fails to offer profitable prices to farmers on agricultural produce, then farmers will file nominations against Prime Minister Modi in case he contests an election in any which constituency in Tamil Nadu. Read also: Delhi Chalo farmers' protest, day one: Massive traffic jams at Delhi's Gazipur, Shambhu and Tikri borders in 6 videos | Watch “As per the Constitution, we can move freely within the country to assert our rights, but the police are not allowing farmers to protest in Delhi. If PM Modi contests in any constituency of Tennessee in the next election, then farmers will file nominations against him in this constituency,” Ayyakannu said. Ayyakannu also spoke about the promises made by the Modi government to farmers before the elections. He said there is no action against protesters when they are government employees but farmers are the slaves of India that is why they are not allowed to go to Delhi . Read also: Delhi, Haryana on alert as farmers prepare for protest march, police issue advisories What to expect? The government, with its policies, has taken away our shirt, it has taken away our Dhoti. Now the Modi government is also trying to remove our Langot,” he added. Meanwhile, Delhi Police fortified the city's borders to prevent agitating farmers from marching towards Delhi. Police in riot gear were strategically deployed and metal and concrete barricades regulating access to several key roads were installed in many locations. Some entrance and exit gates at some metro stations have also been closed as prohibitory orders remain in force. Heavy security measures have been taken under “Plan B” to deal with any situation in case the protesting farmers, who are marching towards the national capital from the neighboring states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, entered the city and tried to reach Parliament. In addition, all doors to Parliament were barricaded and additional security personnel, including paramilitary forces, were deployed around the building. Stage alert!

