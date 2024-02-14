Biden accuses Trump of kowtowing to Putin by encouraging Russia to invade NATO allies that fail to meet their obligations





Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump on Tuesday after the former president said he would encourage Russia to invade countries that fail to meet their NATO obligations, saying such comments amounted to kowtowing. in front of Vladimir Putin.

Biden's latest criticism of Trump from the White House is among his harshest criticism yet of his likely foreign policy rival.

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Trump said he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants with respect to any NATO member country that does not follow the guidelines in regarding defense spending. Biden said the comments sent a dangerous and shocking signal.

Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? Biden asked incredulously from the State Dining Room. The whole world heard it. The worst part is that he really means it.

Biden began his speech by encouraging the House of Representatives to immediately vote on the additional $95 billion aid package passed by the Senate, which would provide assistance to Ukraine, Israel and U.S. partners in the Indo region. -peaceful, as well as humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

More than $60 billion from the Senate budget has reportedly been allocated to Ukraine, as the country prepares to mark the second anniversary of its full-scale invasion by Russia. Previous attempts to pass an aid package combined with a border security bill were scuttled after Trump came out in opposition.

Trump's comment immediately sparked consternation, not only from the US foreign policy establishment, but also from NATO allies, who watched with suspicion as Russia carried out its invasion of Ukraine.

For Biden, who has spent much of his career working on issues related to transatlantic security, the remark was particularly infuriating. When he later heard these remarks, the president was dismayed, according to a person familiar with the matter. He later issued a statement during his campaign denouncing this sentiment.

The White House criticized Trump's remarks shortly after they were published.

Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unbalanced and endangers American national security, global stability and our domestic economy, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement Saturday. communicated.

But Biden's criticism of Trump from the White House went further. In a speech that mentioned Trump by name at least a half-dozen times, Biden sought to forcefully rebut questions about America's commitment to its allies.

No other president in our history has bowed to a Russian dictator, Biden continued. Let me say this as clearly as possible: I never will. For God's sake, that's stupid. It is shameful. It's dangerous. It's not American.

On Tuesday, Biden devoted a significant portion of his speech on aid to Ukraine to lashing out at Trump for the remark, which he said undermines long-held American values.

When America gives its word, it means something. When we make a commitment, we keep it and NATO is a sacred commitment, Biden said.

Donald Trump considers this a burden, he added.

He said Trump viewed the defense alliance as a protection racket and did not understand its role in protecting freedom and security.

For Trump, principles never matter. Everything is transactional, Biden said.

He said America's adversaries all cheered when they heard Trump's comments. I won't go away. I can't imagine another president leaving, Biden said.

