Xi Jinping will make the West pay for China's economic collapse





Some of it is simple math. The larger an economy grows, the more difficult it becomes to maintain previous levels of growth. This fall nevertheless proves politically punitive for a regime that prospered for decades thanks to the apparent miracle of development it engineered. The promise of ever-increasing prosperity is the glue that keeps Xi Jinping in power. Worryingly, and this happens to all totalitarian leaders, he must now find other, less benign, goals to unite the nation. China's economic difficulties are already finding expression in rising geopolitical tensions, tit-for-tat protectionism and the advent of a new Cold War. The other likely consequence is that China will soon export its economic ills directly to us in the West. There is a parallel here with Covid, which relied on international connectivity to transform from an apparent flu outbreak in Wuhan into a hugely destructive global pandemic. Likewise, China's economic implosion threatens a global contagion of deflationary forces, spreading from country to country via the transmission mechanism of global trade and finance. For decades, China has remained largely insulated from the ups and downs of the economic cycle, with a growth rate that has left Western economies standing. In the 40 years before the pandemic, China's growth rate was about three times faster than that of the United States, enabling a breathtaking economic catch-up process. When America and Europe contracted pneumonia in the 2008-2010 banking crisis, China carried on regardless, seemingly oblivious to Western collapse. You were my teacher, Wang Qishan told his American counterpart at the time, Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson. But watch your system, Hank. We're not sure we should learn from you yet. China's advance was tolerated because it was believed that allowing China access to Western markets on equal terms would be as beneficial to us as it was to them, and that over time it would open doors to a possible democratization of China.

