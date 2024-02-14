Imran Khan's opponents reach agreement to exclude his allies from government





Pakistan's two main political dynasties reached an agreement on Tuesday to form a coalition government, ensuring that candidates aligned with former Prime Minister Imran Khan will not take power despite winning the most seats in the elections last week.

Leaders of the party favored by the country's powerful military, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PMLN, announced they had joined forces with another major party, the Pakistan People's Party, and others to achieve a two-thirds majority in the next Parliament. .

Now is not the time for disagreements, but for unity, said Shehbaz Sharif, a former prime minister whom the coalition announced it would nominate to take over the post. Let's move forward, move the economy forward, put an end to mutual differences.

The announcement comes five days after national elections that most expected the PMLN to win easily after receiving support from the military, which often manipulated election results. In a stunning upset, Mr. Khan's allied candidates routed the two long-standing major parties, defying a months-long military crackdown on their own party and harshly reprimanding the country's generals.

The election results sparked days of political maneuvering. As the PMLN and PPP discussed joining forces, the country waited to see if Mr. Khan, who is serving several prison sentences on charges he says are politically motivated, could spring another surprise and form his own coalition.

Although Tuesday's announcement confirms that members of Mr. Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, will sit in opposition in Parliament, they will be far from sidelined, which could pose a serious challenge to the coalition government.

The PTI accused the military of falsifying vote counts in dozens of races and promised a long and deadly legal battle to contest the results. For many Pakistanis, the accusations undermine the legitimacy of Mr Sharifs' coalition, which PTI leaders accuse of forming a government with stolen votes.

The PMLN's announcement on Tuesday that the coalition would nominate Mr Sharif as prime minister ended days of speculation over whether he or his older brother, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, would lead the next government.

The younger Mr. Sharif, 72, led a coalition government after Mr. Khan was ousted by Parliament in 2022. He is seen as more respectful of the military than his brother, who fell out over several meetings with the country's generals after lobbying for more respect. civilian control of the government.

Analysts say the appointment of the younger Mr Sharif as prime minister suggests the military will retain its grip on the country's politics behind the scenes.

The previous coalition government led by Mr Sharif was deeply unpopular and criticized for its failure to resolve an economic crisis that sent inflation to record levels in recent years. The country's economy survived thanks to a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

It will be a daunting task for Shehbaz Sharif's government, said Muneeb Farooq, a Lahore-based political analyst. The expected economic recovery that everyone is talking about is far from being the reality.

PMLN leaders said Mr Sharif's eldest daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, would be named head of the provincial government in Punjab province, the seat of the Sharif political dynasty and where she recently faced a challenge from size on the part of the PTI.

The move was seen as an effort by the elder Mr. Sharif to pass the party baton to his daughter.

Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, and officials from several other small parties expressed support for Shehbaz Sharif to form the next government after leaders met in the capital Islamabad on Tuesday evening.

We will lead Pakistan out of difficult times, said Mr. Zardari, who is expected to be the country's next president, a largely ceremonial position. His wife, Benazir Bhutto, was twice Prime Minister of Pakistan and was assassinated in 2007.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/14/world/asia/pakistan-election-coalition-government.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos