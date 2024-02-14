Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Doha
New Delhi:
India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations and the multifaceted ties between the two countries have continued to strengthen in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday ahead of his visit to Doha.
Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to meeting Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, “under whose leadership Qatar continues to experience tremendous growth and transformation.”
The Prime Minister said this in a parting statement ahead of his visit to two countries, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar. Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Doha on Wednesday afternoon after concluding his two-day visit to the UAE.
The announcement of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Qatari capital on Monday came hours after seven out of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel returned home, nearly three and a half months after a Qatari court ordered them to handed down a death sentence which was later commuted to prison terms. ranging from three to 25 years.
Qatar released the eight Indians. The former Indian navy personnel have apparently been accused of espionage, but neither Qatari authorities nor New Delhi have made the accusations against them public.
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Qatar on February 14-15 will be his second trip to the country as Prime Minister.
“India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“In recent years, our multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all areas, including high-level political exchanges, increasing trade and investment between the two countries, strengthening our energy partnership and cooperation in the areas of culture and education,” he said.
The prime minister said the presence of more than 800,000 members of the Indian community in Doha is a “testimony to our close people-to-people ties”. Apart from his talks with the Emir, Modi is also expected to meet other senior dignitaries in Qatar.
In his statement, Prime Minister Modi said he looks forward to further advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE.
“Over the past nine years, our cooperation with the UAE in various sectors such as trade and investment, defense and security, food and energy security, and education has multiplied. Our cultural ties and interpersonal are stronger than ever,” he said. said.
“I look forward to meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi and having in-depth discussions on continuing our comprehensive strategic partnership,” PM Modi said.
Strengthening cooperation in energy, ports, fintech, digital infrastructure, railways and investment flows is expected to be the focus of discussions between the two leaders on Tuesday.
The two sides are expected to sign a number of agreements to strengthen cooperation in several key areas.
In Abu Dhabi, Modi will also inaugurate the city's first Hindu temple.
“I will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The BAPS Temple will be a lasting tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance shared by India and the UAE,” the Prime Minister said.
“I will address members of the Indian community from across the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi is also expected to meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE.
“I will address the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14,” PM Modi said.
My discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the sidelines of the summit will focus on strengthening our multifaceted ties with Dubai, he added.
