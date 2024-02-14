Biden forcefully condemns Trump's comments on NATO as anti-American





President Biden on Tuesday forcefully condemned former President Donald Trump's un-American remarks, in which he said he would encourage Russia to invade NATO allies if those countries did not spend enough money to defense.

Biden made the remarks Tuesday to urge Congress to pass a $95 billion national security package to help Israel, Ukraine and other U.S. allies. The Senate passed the bill early Tuesday morning, but House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has already rejected the package.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said Trump's comments sent a dangerous and shameful signal to the world. Biden was referring to a speech Trump gave at a campaign rally in South Carolina in which he imagined a NATO country asking whether the United States would protect them from a Russian attack if they didn't pay.

I said: you didn't pay. You are a delinquent. He said: Yes, let's say it happened. No, I would not protect you, Trump told the crowd then. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want.

The worst thing about Trump's speech, Biden said Tuesday, is that he really means it.

Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it, Biden said. No other president in our history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator. Well, let me say this as clearly as possible: I never will. For God's sake, that's stupid. It is shameful. It's dangerous. It's not American.

Trump says he will violate NATO treaty and incite Russia to attack US allies

Biden said Trump did not understand that the NATO alliance was a sacred commitment the United States had made.

Donald Trump considers this a burden. When he looks at NATO, he doesn't see the alliance that protects America and the world. He sees a protection racket, Biden said. He fails to understand that NATO is based on the fundamental principles of freedom, security and national sovereignty. Because for Trump, principles never matter. Everything is transactional.

Biden also noted that NATO Article 5, which states that an armed attack against one or more NATO countries shall be considered an attack against all such countries, was only invoked once times, and that he had to stand with the United States after the September 11 attacks.

America's adversaries have long wanted the NATO alliance to collapse, the president added.

You can be sure they all cheered when they heard Donald Trump and heard what he said. I know it: I won't leave. I can't imagine another president leaving, he said. As long as I'm president, though [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin attacks a NATO ally, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory.

Find out which NATO countries spend less than 2% of their GDP on defense

Asked to comment on Biden's remarks, the Trump campaign pointed to a weekend statement from Trump adviser Jason Miller.

Miller ridiculed concerns over Trump's NATO comments as concerns of Democrats and the media and said Trump had been effective in making NATO countries pay when he was president.

When you don't pay for your defense spending, you can't be surprised to have more wars, Miller said.

On Tuesday, Biden repeatedly said history was watching what Congress would do.

Our nation stands at an inflection point, an inflection point in history where the decisions we make now will determine the course of our future for decades to come, Biden said. I say to the members of the House, to the Republicans of the House, you must decide: Are you going to stand up for freedom or are you going to side with terror and tyranny? Are you going to stand with Ukraine or with Putin? Will you side with America or Trump?

Azi Paybarah contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/02/13/biden-trump-nato-unamerican/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos