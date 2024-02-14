Indonesians vote for new president as Joko Widodo era comes to an end | Election news

Counting is underway in Indonesia after millions voted for Joko Widodo's successor, the hugely popular president known as Jokowi, who is barred from running for a third term under the constitution .

The favorite is Prabowo Subianto, the only general to ever be dishonorably discharged from the country's armed forces.

Widodo's arch rival in the last two elections, Prabowo, 72, later became his defense minister and sought to soften his strongman image throughout the two-month campaign.

He was helped by a cartoon depicting him as a cuddly grandfather and having Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's eldest son, as his running mate after a controversial Constitutional Court ruling on age limits last year.

Although the president has not officially endorsed the two men, his unofficial support has boosted their candidacy.

Jokowi is the most important person who did not run for office in this campaign, Greg Fealy, an emeritus professor at the Australian National University and an expert on Indonesian politics, told Al Jazeera.

Jokowi is extraordinarily popular, with an approval rating of more than 80 percent, and Prabowo is the main beneficiary.

The other candidates are Anies Baswedan, an academic turned education minister and governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo, governor of Central Java, from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the largest party in Parliament and Jokowis party in 2014 and 2019.

Heavy overnight rain caused flooding in some areas and led to the temporary closure of some polling stations, but voting generally went smoothly.

In a country that celebrates Election Day as a celebration of democracy, some polling stations were decorated with pink and red hearts for Valentine's Day. The lines of voters were enthusiastic. Turnout was more than 80 percent in the last elections in 2019.

Young voters

In the seaside town of Sanur on the island of Bali, 18-year-old Gunghar was voting for the first time.

His heart was pounding when he voted, he said.

Young people want major changes in Indonesia, he told Al Jazeera without revealing which candidate he supported. We want Indonesia to be the most influential country in the world.

Young people make up just over half of the total number of voters and are expected to have a huge impact on the outcome.

In Jakarta, Marcellina Pujowati is worried about unemployment which stands at just under 20 percent for 15-24 year olds.

The employment situation is most important for us young voters because nowadays it is difficult to find a job, she said.

Before voting, Marcellina said she also wanted a president who would make Indonesia better by improving the country's political and economic situation.

In Beijing, Maria Jessica Fernanda Santoso, 20, voted for the first time.

She said she decided to support Prabowo and Gibran because they offered the best chance for Jokowi's policies to continue.

I think it is important to continue and finalize the steps taken by President Jokowi during his administration, she told Al Jazeera. I'm convinced that [Prabowo-Gibran] has the potential to better pursue these efforts.

Both men vowed to continue Jokowi's controversial plan to move the country's capital to a site on the island of Borneo, as did PDI-Ps Ganjar. Anies, meanwhile, is seen as a candidate for change and has said he will stop this move.

Students and civil society groups have expressed concerns about Prabowo's dark past.

A former commander of Kopassus's special forces, the 72-year-old is the only candidate with ties to the hardline regime of former leader Soeharto, once his father-in-law.

He was dishonorably discharged in 1998 after Kopassus soldiers kidnapped and tortured Soeharto's political opponents. Of the 22 activists kidnapped that year, 13 are still missing. And although Prabowo was never tried, several of his men were tried and convicted.

He has also been accused of human rights abuses in East Timor, which gained independence from Indonesia amid the collapse of the Soeharto regime, and in the troubled eastern region of Papua.

However, most Indonesian voters seemed indifferent.

Ben Bland, head of the Asia-Pacific program at Chatham House in London, said this likely reflects Indonesians' growing confidence in their democracy and the ability of their institutions to constrain an autocratic-leaning president.

In an online election discussion last week, he also highlighted the tendency in Indonesia to form large coalitions after elections, further limiting the president's power.

Whoever wins will seek to build a grand coalition, he said.

As the count progresses, all eyes will be on the 50 percent threshold to avoid a June runoff.

Ten years ago, Jokowi and Prabowo were bitter rivals. With Jokowi's son now at his side, he appears to have the best chance of becoming president.

This is quite a twist of fate, political analyst Tobias Basuki told Al Jazeera. This could be third times the charm for Prabowo.

With reporting by Madeline Coad in Sanur, and Adam Hancock and Randy Mulyanto in Jakarta