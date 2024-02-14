Biden calls Trump's criticism of NATO 'disgraceful'





By Bernd Debusmann Jr and Anthony ZurcherBBC News, Washington

Watch: President Biden calls Trump's NATO comments 'disgraceful'

President Joe Biden has called criticism of NATO from his likely 2024 election challenger Donald Trump “stupid,” “shameful” and “un-American.”

The Democrat criticized Mr Trump for saying he would “encourage” Russia to attack any NATO member that did not meet its defense spending quota.

Mr. Biden said the remarks underscored the urgency of passing a $95 billion (75 billion) foreign aid package for U.S. allies.

The bill just passed the Senate, but it faces political headwinds in the House.

At the White House on Tuesday, Mr. Biden said that failure to pass the package — which includes $60 billion for Ukraine — would “play into Putin’s hands.”

He said the stakes had been raised because of Mr Trump's “dangerous” remarks over the weekend.

“No other president in history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator,” Mr. Biden said.

“Let me say this as clearly as possible. I will never do it. For God's sake. It's stupid. It's shameful. It's dangerous. It's un-American.”

At a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Mr. Trump, a Republican, criticized NATO members' “delinquent” payments.

What to watch: Trump won't protect countries from Russian attacks if they don't contribute enough to NATO

He recounted a past conversation he said he had with the leader of a “great country” about a possible attack from Russia.

Mr. Trump said the official asked whether the United States would defend a NATO member that failed to meet its financial obligations.

“I said, 'You didn't pay? Are you a delinquent?'” Mr. Trump told the crowd. “'No, I wouldn't protect you, in fact I would encourage them to do what they want. You have to pay.'”

Mr. Biden said his predecessor treated the military alliance like a protection racket.

“As long as I am president,” he said, “if Putin attacks a NATO ally, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Mr Biden noted that the only time NATO invoked Article 5 – a part of its charter stipulating that an attack on one member state requires the collective defense of all – was after the September 11 attacks 2001 against the United States.

In a message to House Republicans, the president said: “Are you going to stand with Ukraine or are you going to stand with Putin?” Will you stand with America or Trump?

According to an article in the Financial Times, NATO will announce on Wednesday that 18 of its 31 members will meet their target this year of spending 2% of their gross domestic product on their defense budget.

Among NATO members, only one – Poland – spends a larger share of its GDP on defense than the United States.

In 2016, only five NATO members achieved the same goal, drawing sharp criticism from Mr. Trump, who repeatedly suggested that the United States could withdraw from the alliance.

The row between Mr Biden and Mr Trump over aid to Ukraine and US-NATO relations highlights what could be one of the defining divisions in the next election presidential.

Mr. Biden has often portrayed the United States as a key player in a global generational conflict between democratic nations and autocracies.

According to him, Ukraine is one of the main battlegrounds in this conflict, and European allies, both in NATO and the EU, are key partners.

During his four years as president, Mr. Trump often downplayed U.S. participation in multilateral alliances of all kinds, focusing instead on direct relationships with other countries and their leaders, with a view global framework less defined than that of “America first”.

While NATO and other U.S. allies have not directly defended U.S. interests, he has not hesitated to suggest that they are useless.

The plan approved by the Senate on Tuesday includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $8 billion for Taiwan and other U.S. allies in Asia, $14 billion for Israel's war against Hamas and an additional $10 billion for humanitarian aid in conflict zones, including Gaza.

It received the support of 22 Republican senators, but faced considerable resistance from conservative lawmakers, who oppose sending additional funds overseas until the government attack on the growing number of migrants at the southern border of the United States.

A previous attempt to pass a $118 billion aid package that included border security provisions failed after being criticized by Mr. Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68286645 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos