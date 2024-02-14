Why did China recognize the Taliban envoy to Beijing? | Taliban news

At an official ceremony hosted by the Chinese government in Beijing on January 30, a line of foreign diplomats lined up to present their credentials to President Xi Jinping. Among the 309 diplomats was an unlikely participant.

After more than two years of negotiations, China recognized Bilal Karimi, a former Taliban spokesman, as an official envoy to Beijing, making Xi's government the first in the world to do so since the group took power in Afghanistan in 2021.

China has made inroads into Afghanistan through investments and projects since the United States withdrew its forces from the country in 2021, triggering the collapse of Afghanistan's Western-backed government and paving the way for a return to power of the Taliban.

But as news of Beijing's formal acceptance of the Taliban on January 30 spread, China's Foreign Ministry was quick to issue a statement, clarifying that acceptance of diplomatic credentials did not mean the official recognition by Beijing of the current leaders of Afghanistan.

It was too late.

At that time, Beijing's decision had already secured a major diplomatic victory for the Taliban, who were fighting for global recognition of their government, analysts say. Since coming to power, the group has remained isolated on the international stage, largely due to restrictions on women's rights and freedoms. Western sanctions against the Taliban have in turn had a devastating impact on the Afghan economy.

But why did China recognize Karimi as the Taliban envoy to Beijing and what does that mean for the group?

China's deep interests in Afghanistan

At a time when Afghanistan's Taliban leaders are treated as pariahs by much of the world, China has stepped up its relations with the group.

In 2023, several Chinese companies signed several trade agreements with the Taliban government. The largest of these was a multi-million dollar, 25-year oil extraction contract, with an estimated investment value of $150 million in the first year and up to $540 million dollars over the next three years.

There is a history to this relationship, said Jiayi Zhou, a researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The Taliban are not an entity unknown to the Chinese government, which contacted them when they were a pariah government in the late 1990s and continued to maintain a working relationship with the Taliban as an insurgent group, a- she told Al Jazeera.

Beijing's decades-long pragmatic relationship with the Taliban, Zhou said, is a natural consequence of a number of factors, foremost among them security.

As Afghanistan's direct neighbor, China's security depends on the Taliban. She cannot afford to alienate or antagonize them, and certainly has no interest in doing so for reasons of values, she said:

And Beijing is not alone in seeking such a pragmatic relationship with the group.

Most of Afghanistan's neighbors have the same position as China: engaging with the Taliban rather than isolating them, she said. Chinas [acceptance of the Taliban ambassador] is quite indicative of a China that has become accustomed to being a pioneer in the field of foreign policy.

Realism and opportunity

Many countries in the region had taken a critical stance towards the Taliban when they were in power in Afghanistan in the 1900s. However, realism and opportunity have taken precedence over the main motivations of geopolitics since its inception. takeover in 2021, Gautam Mukhopadhaya, visiting senior fellow at the New Delhi-based Center for Policy Research and former Indian ambassador to Kabul, told Al Jazeera.

Realism in the sense that for the moment, it looks like the Taliban are the only game in town, he said. Despite the unpopularity of the Taliban and their repressive measures, the resistance [against them]both civic and military, is almost crushed. Today, the United States has made clear that it has no compelling geopolitical interests, courage, or desire to commit resources to Afghanistan.

While China is the first country to recognize a Taliban ambassador, several other countries, including Russia, Iran, Turkey and India, have made efforts to engage with the Taliban, not only on humanitarian projects, but also by reopening their diplomatic missions in Kabul.

An International Crisis Group (ICG) report released last month, examining the Taliban's relations with its neighbors, observed similar patterns of engagement. They are convinced that the best way to secure their country's interests and moderate the Taliban's behavior in the long term is patient deliberation with Kabul, rather than ostracism, the report said.

The world will not stand still and wait for Western sentiment to shift in favor of the Taliban. We are here on the front line, said a regional diplomat quoted in the ICG report.

What do the Taliban gain?

Western antagonism, particularly in the form of sanctions, has had serious consequences for Afghanistan, which is dependent on humanitarian aid. Unemployment and hunger are widespread, and an estimated 23.7 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2024.

According to data collected by several international agencies, more than 13 million people, or nearly 30 percent of the country's population, face extreme food insecurity. This figure is expected to reach 15.8 million by March.

Likewise, an estimate from the International Labor Organization in 2022 observed a drop of 35 percent of Afghanistan's gross domestic product (GDP) since the Taliban took power, leading to the loss of more than 900,000 jobs since 2021 and causing widespread unemployment.

Faced with these crises, the Taliban needed partners. He now has one, Mukhopadhyaya said. It can now count more or less on a great power at its side, said the former Indian diplomat.

Ideally, the Taliban would have wanted strong relations with major global powers such as the United States and China, and with regional powers such as Russia and India, for a variety of reasons, analyst Ibraheem Bahiss told Al Jazeera at the International Crisis Group (ICG).

While the United States does not want to play the game, China is becoming even more important to the Taliban, he said.

Cautious Taliban

Deeper ties with China could come at a cost for the Taliban, warns Bahiss,in the form of a fall under Chinese rule that other countries discovered to their dismay.

But for now, both sides seem ready to play this game.

The ICG analyst, however, said the Taliban, while lacking recognition, could still be cautious about the extent of their engagement with Beijing.

The Taliban are still trying to somewhat control their relations with China, as they appear to be aware that the more they turn towards Beijing, the more hesitant regional powers like Russia and India will be to expand their relations with Kabul, raising the very dilemma of foreign client singularity that the Taliban is desperate to avoid, he said.

China, for obvious reasons, has become a key driver of the region's outreach and engagement with the Taliban, Bahiss added.

However, all of this appears to have created a spiral in which the more isolated the Taliban become, the more they turn to China to replace the diplomatic clout previously provided by the United States.