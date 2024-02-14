Imran Khan's PTI alleges his mandate was 'stolen in the dark of night' after Shehbaz was appointed PM





Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has claimed that the party's mandate was “stolen in the dark of night”, referring to the decision taken by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML -N) on the night of Tuesday February 13. to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister.

PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan took to social media to express his frustration.

Pakistan is put to the test [the] a path to further destabilization,” Hasan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Referring to a possible coalition government led by the PML-N, he said: The decision to induct a group of criminals to form governments, which were rejected by the people, reflects a myopic view of the serious challenges facing the country is facing.

Pakistan is embarking on the path of further destabilization. The decision to induct a group of criminals to form governments, which were rejected by the people, reflects a myopic view of the serious challenges facing the country. Only @ImranKhanPTI has the vision and ability

Raoof Hasan (@RaoofHasan) February 14, 2024

Earlier in the day, Imran conveyed a message from prison to his supporters through his family in which he said that PTI would not engage with PPP, PPMLN and MQM to form a government .

“Such daylight theft will not only amount to disrespect towards citizens but will also push the country’s economy further into a downward spiral,” Imran said.

“The PTI will never compromise on the will of the people, and I have categorically requested my party not to engage with any political party that has stolen the mandate of the people, including the PPP, PMLN and the MQM,” he added.

Founder President Imran Khan's message from prison through his family:

I express my sincere gratitude to the people of Pakistan for entrusting the PTI with an overwhelming 2/3 majority. It was heartening to see the massive participation. Families voting together, including women and

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2024

Watch | Pakistan Election Results 2024: Game of Thrones in Pakistan

What is PML-N cooking?

Notably, on Tuesday, Shehbaz was named the next prime minister by PML-N leader and brother Nawaz Sharif, according to PMLN information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb.

According to data from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the total number of seats won by the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition (PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, IPP and BAP) stands at 152 By adding 60 women and 10 minority seats in total, the coalition could easily reach the required number of 169 to form the government.

While Shehbaz sits on the prime minister's throne, party vice-president Maryam Nawaz, also daughter of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is expected to become the “first woman chief minister of Punjab”, according to the ex- PML-N Minister Rana Tanveer. Hussein.

According to media reports, the transition from the interim government to the elected coalition government is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/imran-khans-pti-alleges-mandate-stolen-in-the-dark-of-night-after-shehbazs-pm-nomination-690141 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

