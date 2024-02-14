Indonesian voters voted Wednesday for the election of the new president

More than 200 million people across three time zones and 17,000 islands voted Wednesday in Indonesia's presidential and legislative elections.
All eyes are on the race to succeed outgoing President Joko Widodo, who is leaving after two five-year terms.
The favorite is Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, who is making his third bid for the presidency, losing both times to Widodo.
Subianto was a special forces commander under the brutal regime of autocratic leader Suharto until he was removed from office in 1998, accused of ordering the kidnapping of democracy activists, which he vigorously denied .
Subianto reformed his image for the campaign, using TikTok and other social media platforms to present himself as a cuddly grandfather.
He chose Widodos' son as his vice presidential running mate, a move intended to capitalize on the current president's enormous popularity.
Voter opinion polls show him with a solid lead over two former provincial governors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. A candidate must win more than 50% of the total vote and at least 20% of the vote in half of Indonesia's provinces to avoid a runoff in June.
The world's largest single-day election will also see voters choose who will serve in more than 20,000 national, provincial and local legislative offices in the world's third-largest democracy. Heavy rains in the capital, Jakarta, caused flooding which delayed the opening of several polling stations.
Polling stations closed at 1 p.m. Jakarta time (0600 GMT). Preliminary results are expected to be released Wednesday evening, but it will be weeks before the final tally is finalized.
Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.
