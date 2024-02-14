Politics
Hamas heads for truce talks in Cairo as Rafah prepares for Israeli attack
Gaza Strip (Palestinian territories) (AFP) Negotiations to suspend the war between Israel and Hamas and free remaining hostages entered a second day in Cairo on Wednesday, as displaced Gazans prepare for an expected Israeli attack on their last refuge in Rafah.
Published on: Amended:
4 minutes
A Hamas source told AFP that a delegation was traveling to the Egyptian capital to meet with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, after Israeli negotiators spoke with the mediators on Tuesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israeli conduct in the Gaza war, was also due to travel to Cairo on Wednesday for talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
CIA Director William Burns joined talks Tuesday with David Barnea, head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, which Egyptian media reported were mostly “positive.”
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the negotiations “constructive and moving in the right direction.”
Mediators are rushing to secure a break in the fighting before Israel carries out a large-scale ground incursion into the town of Rafah, in the far south of the Gaza Strip, where more than 1.4 million Palestinians are trapped.
The risk of mass civilian casualties has triggered urgent calls, even from its close allies, for Israel to suspend sending troops to the last major population center it has yet to enter during the four month war.
The United States, a key ally, has said it will not support any ground operations in Rafah without a “credible plan” to protect civilians.
Rafah is the main entry point for desperately needed relief supplies and UN agencies have warned of a humanitarian disaster if an attack continues.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said any military operation “could lead to a massacre”.
Terrified civilians find themselves trapped in a desperate search for safety.
“My three children were injured, where can I go? asked Dana Abu Chaaban at the town's border crossing with Egypt, where she hoped to be allowed to cross with her bandaged sons.
'Let's cross'
Pressure has increased on Egypt to open its border to Palestinian civilians, hundreds of thousands of whom have sought refuge in makeshift camps near the border where they face outbreaks of hepatitis and diarrhea and a shortage of food and water.
But it remains closed to Gazans.
“For 100 days we enter the passage and beg them to let us cross, or to do anything to help us,” Habiba Nakhala said.
US President Joe Biden said civilians in Rafah “must be protected”, calling them “exposed and vulnerable”.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a “complete victory” could not be achieved without eliminating the last Hamas battalions in Rafah.
While truce negotiations continue in Cairo, the Israeli army continues its bombings on Gaza. The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory said Wednesday that 104 people had been killed overnight.
On Tuesday evening, the army released a video that it said came from a security camera and showed Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and members of his family escaping through a tunnel days after the The attack of October 7 which started the war.
“The hunt will not stop until he is captured alive or dead,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.
Some Gaza residents in Rafah were already packing their belongings to leave, but others vowed to stay put, fearing even greater misery in the bombed towns they fled.
Ahlam Abu Assi said she “would rather die” in Rafah than return to the starvation conditions faced by her loved ones remaining in Gaza City.
“My son and his children have nothing to eat. They cook a handful of rice and keep it for the next day,” she told AFP. “My grandson is crying from hunger.”
Hostages
The Hamas attack that sparked the war left around 1,160 dead in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP report based on official Israeli figures.
At least 28,473 people, mostly women and children, were killed in the Israeli response, according to the Health Ministry.
About 130 of the approximately 250 people taken hostage by Palestinian militants during the attack are believed to remain in Gaza. Israel says 29 of them are presumed dead.
Asked by reporters whether he believed the Americans among the hostages were still alive, National Security Council spokesman Kirby said, “We have no information to the contrary.”

2024 AFP

