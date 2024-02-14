Indonesians choose their new president in one of the world's biggest elections

Millions of Indonesians elected a new president on Wednesday as the world's third-largest democracy aspires to become a global economic power, just over 25 years after emerging from a brutal authoritarian era.

Indonesia's current defense minister, accused of human rights atrocities as a former general, and two former governors are vying to succeed the still popular President Joko Widodo.

Widodo's rise from a riverside slum to his country's presidency has showcased the vibrancy of his Southeast Asian country's democracy in a region plagued by authoritarian regimes.

Voting in a vast archipelago of 17,000 islands spread across three time zones, with a population of 270 million, is a logistical nightmare, with blank ballot boxes and ballots brought in by donkey or on foot in some of the most remote locations.

In addition to the presidency, around 20,000 national, provincial and district parliamentary positions are being contested by tens of thousands of candidates. Around 10,000 candidates from 18 political parties are targeting the 580 seats in the national Parliament alone.





The presidency is contested by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and two former provincial governors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo.

Subianto, who comes first according to several independent surveys, chose Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice-presidential running mate.

Subianto is the only candidate with ties to Suharto's 1967-1998 dictatorship, when he was a lieutenant general. A longtime commander of the Kopassus special forces, he was discharged for dishonor in 1998 after Kopassus soldiers kidnapped and tortured political opponents of Suharto, his father-in-law at the time.

Subianto was never tried, although several of his men were tried and found guilty.





Polls give Subianto, 72, a head start over his two rivals. If he is the oldest candidate, his running mate is the youngest: the mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36 years old, Widodo's son.

Raka did not reach the legal minimum age of 40, but was allowed to run under an exception created by the Constitutional Court.

Baswedan, a former head of an Islamic university, was governor of Jakarta until last year. A former Fulbright scholar, Baswedan had served as education and culture minister from 2014 to 2016, when Widodo removed him from the cabinet.

Pranowo is the ruling party's candidate but does not have Widodo's support. He served as a national lawmaker for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party for 10 years before being elected in 2013 to the first of two terms as governor of Central Java.