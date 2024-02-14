Trumps contempt for military service





This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the day's biggest stories, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

The presumptive Republican nominee showed once again this weekend how little he thinks of America's men and women in uniform.

First, here are four new stories from The Atlantic:

A model of contempt

Donald Trump made news this weekend when he declared that he would invite Russia to attack NATO members. I wrote on Saturday that these statements were far more dangerous than his usual out-of-touch bluster. But in the midst of this appalling affair, Trump also reminded Americans how little he values ​​the service of U.S. military personnel.

During a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday, Trump attempted to joke with his only remaining primary GOP rival, his own United Nations ambassador (and former Palmetto State governor) Nikki Haley , asking her why her husband was not in the campaign. hang out with her. Army Maj. Michael Haley, as Trump almost certainly knew, was not with his wife because he was in the South Carolina National Guard on his second deployment, this time to Africa.

Trump has known Haley for years and knows her husband is in the military. And yet he asked: What happened to her husband? Where is he? He left. As the New York Times reported, Trump then paused, before adding suggestively: He knew. They had.

He knew what, exactly? Trump's insinuation was that Major Haley asked to be sent halfway around the world away from his family because he didn't want to be with his wife, a disgusting insinuation in itself but especially to anyone who has ever seen the sacrifices made by military families. Nikki Haley rightly fired back at Trump: With this kind of disrespect for the military, she told supporters yesterday during a stop in Elgin, South Carolina, that he's not qualified to be president of the United States, because I don't trust him to protect them.

As an aside, we might note that if President Joe Biden came out in front of a crowd and said the things that Trump says, in the strange, strained cadences that Trump often says them, Biden's opponents would likely insist that this mental acuity was so deteriorated that the Cabinet should dismiss him immediately. And Haley did, in fact, try to use Trump's rambling, barking affect to compare Trump to Biden as mentally diminished. But Trump has been held, by both his supporters and his critics, to such a low standard for so long that his comments on this point have not had much traction.

Haley, however, got more personal when speaking to reporters later: The greatest harm he's ever suffered is if a golf ball hits him on a golf cart, and you're going to laugh our men and women in the army? I don't care what party you're at, it's not right.

Even Sen. Marco Rubio, who went on CNN on Sunday to try to do damage control against Trump, noted that Trump's comments were part of the growing nastiness of this and every American political campaign. That's not really a criticism, but given how subservient Rubio is to Trump, this soggy confrontation on both sides was practically a rebuke.

Trump may have noticed some of the blowback from his comments, but as usual, he doubled down. Not content with his first smear against a military family, he posted today on his Truth Social network that Nikki Haley's campaign was a disgrace to her wonderful husband in Africa, then added: I think he should return home to help save her. campaign .

Major Haley, of course, is unwilling (and unable) to abandon his comrades and military duties in Africa because he is being taunted by a cowardly politician thousands of miles away, and Trump knows it. But Trump's disdain for people who serve in uniform long predates his most recent offensive belching on the subject.

In better, more decent political times, his now-infamous 2015 comments about John McCain's time in a North Vietnamese prison camp would have ended his first presidential campaign; his subsequent attacks on the Gold Star family of fallen US Army Captain Humayun Khan would have ended his welcome presence elsewhere in American public life. Instead, Republicans (including many veterans) looked the other way and supported Trump in 2016. The same party whose moralists described Bill Clinton as a draft-dodging lothario and claimed that putting him in power would taint irremediably the nation, refused to do so. confronting Trump’s multiple indecencies and his own escape from military service.

Trump, for his part, provided superior cover for his voters by hugging flags and demanding military parades. But no matter how much he professed his love for martial virtue, he could barely contain his mockery of military service, even among his own aides, many of whom were retired military officers.

As The Atlantics editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg reported in 2020, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in 2017 with his then-Secretary of Homeland Security, Marine Gen. at the John Kelly Retreat, where they stopped to pay their respects at the grave of Kelly's son. (who was killed while serving in Afghanistan). Trump, standing among the tombstones at one of America’s most sacred sites, told the slain soldier’s father: “I don’t understand. What did this bring them? A year later, Trump refused to visit a military cemetery while in Europe because it was full of losers. During the same trip, Trump called the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood “idiots” for being killed.

After losing in 2020, Trump became angry with senior officers, including Gen. Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for what he saw as treasonous activity in Trump's world, which translates to serving the Constitution instead of Trump and suggested that Milley should get the death penalty. However, Trump is now speaking highly of one general in particular: retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the conspiracy theorist whom Trump fired in 2017 after 22 days as national security adviser, a move he he later regretted it. (He also seems to admire the Nazi army. You fucking generals, he reportedly exclaimed to Kelly, why can't you be like the German generals? [in World War II]?)

Why are the military so often the object of Trump's contempt? Perhaps his anger is motivated, at least in part, by insecurity. Trump played soldier at a military boarding school (where his father once sent him because of behavioral problems), but he must understand that he is not even a shadow of the men and women who risk their life in the armed forces. He also has no understanding of any human activity that does not bring him obvious material benefit. As Kelly (who later served as Trump's chief of staff) said in a discussion with Goldberg last year: Trump couldn't understand people who served their nation honorably. Kelly and other former administration officials, Goldberg wrote, believed that the 45th president's disdainful view of the military made it extremely difficult to explain to Trump concepts such as honor, sacrifice and duty.

On the campaign trail, Trump continues to serve up fake military glitz and glitter to a base that will forgive him anything, including sneak attacks on military families like the Haleys. An honest man, especially one who had the privilege of serving as Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces, would have wished Major Haley a safe return after serving his country in uniform overseas. However, Trump is not an honest man and he does not wish good luck to anyone, military or civilian, whose first loyalty is not to Donald Trump.

Related:

Today's news

The US Senate has passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and civilians in Gaza. The bill now heads to the House, where many Republicans have opposed sending additional aid to Ukraine. House Republicans are again trying to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for allegedly failing to enforce federal border laws. Their first attempt last week failed after a small group of Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the indictment. A powerful winter storm is bringing snow to many parts of the Northeast, delaying flights and closing schools. New York City public schools attempted their first day of remote learning on snow and faced numerous technical issues.

Evening reading

Illustration by Paul Spella. Sources: Express Newspapers / Getty; Gilardi/Getty Photo Library.

James Bond's trap

By James Parker

The next Bond film should be called Libido of Secrecy. It should be called Marmalizer, Mercuryface, Die to Tell the Tale.

In fact, and I'm totally serious, it should be called The Black Daffodil, after Ian Fleming's only book of poetry. Nicholas Shakespeare, in his stunning new biography, Ian Fleming: The Complete Man, describes this slim volume, bound in black and self-published in 1928, as the Holy Grail for Flemish collectors. He was 20 years old. He was arty. Shakespeare includes a contemporary sample from Flemings diary: If the wages of sin be death / I am ready to pay / I have had my short spasm of life / Now let death take its hold. We must trust the sample, because the Black Daffodil itself has disappeared. He read me several poems, recalls Ivar Bryce, Fleming's friend and sometime business partner, whose beauty moved me deeply. But then something went wrong, or another presence intervened. He took all the printed copies, sued Bryce, and mercilessly sent the entire edition to the flames.

Read the entire article.

More from the Atlantic

Cultural break

Millennium Images / Stock Gallery

Read. An excerpt from Xochitl Gonzalez's new book, Anita de Monte Laughs Last (out March 5).

Celebrate. These photos from Carnival festivities around the world show an orange fight, a dog costume and colorful street parties.

Play our daily crossword.

Stéphanie Bai contributed to this newsletter.

Discover all our newsletters here.

When you purchase a book using a link in this newsletter, we receive a commission. Thank you for supporting The Atlantic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2024/02/trumps-contempt-for-military-service/677446/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos