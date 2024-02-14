Indonesia counts votes in elections that will define post-Jokowi era

(Bloomberg) — Voting is over in Indonesia's election, which has made incumbent President Joko Widodo a polarizing figure amid growing backlash over moves to get his preferred successor in power to continue his policies.

The world's largest single-day polls, which took place over a six-hour period, will also elect thousands of lawmakers to local and national legislatures on Wednesday. The new leadership that succeeds Jokowi in October will help shape policies that guide investment and growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The presidential candidates are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and former regional governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan in the first three-way race in 15 years. If no candidate achieves the required 50% threshold to win the election, Indonesia will head to a runoff in June. A second round of voting was last held in 2004.

An unofficial quick count by private pollsters should be available about two hours after polls close in the west, while official results will take several weeks. This rapid count, conducted privately, will be based on actual vote snapshots from more than 800,000 polling places across the country. The margin of error depends on the sample size, although these polls have been shown to be accurate in the past.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday in this archipelago of more than 17,000 islands stretching a distance similar to that of New York to Alaska. Voting ended at 1 p.m. local time, according to the election commission, with western Indonesia including Jakarta closing polling booths two hours after voting ended in Papua. The world's fourth most populous country, with 205 million eligible voters, has three time zones.

Heavy rain on Wednesday morning caused flooding and disrupted voting at 70 of Jakarta's more than 30,000 polling stations, according to data from the regional disaster management agency. The ballot boxes had to be secured on higher ground. General Election Commission Chairman Hasyim Asyari said affected polling stations could extend the voting schedule as long as ballots were available and volunteers reported the event to the commission.

Indonesia's next president inherits a trillion-dollar economy that has rapidly grown in the global resource supply chain, thanks to Jokowi's focus on selling refined products abroad rather than than raw. The move boosted exports, reduced the budget deficit and stabilized the currency, making Indonesia a favorite among emerging markets.

The popular Jokowi, however, attracted criticism throughout the campaign. The eldest of his two sons became Prabowo's running mate following a controversial decision by the Constitutional Court presided over by Jokowi's brother-in-law. The outgoing leaders' attempt to expand his influence has also fractured his cabinet, with several ministers, including his finance chief, considering resigning.

A successor who builds on his reforms can achieve growth of 6 to 7 percent, the fastest in three decades, Jokowi said last year. The goal of boosting Indonesia's gross domestic product beyond 5 percent was not achieved during his 10-year rule.

The new president will lead a country that must create jobs for a large youth population while managing supply chain disruptions and the green transition that reduces reliance on locally abundant coal. He must also manage regional security concerns amid growing rivalry between the United States and China.

The presidential candidates mainly focused on the themes of job creation, the fight against corruption and economic growth. Prabowo and Ganjar, the latter supported by the ruling party, have largely pledged to continue Jokowi's policies, such as accelerating infrastructure development, including the $34 billion new capital. Anies positioned himself as an opposition candidate, seeking to overhaul Jokowi's push downstream and move the new capital.

According to Alessandro Gazzini, who heads the Indonesia unit of consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, investors can be relatively assured of political continuity since all three candidates participated until recently under Jokowi's government. Even Anies is unlikely to bring any revolutionary changes to the national agenda, based on his track record, Gazzini told Bloomberg Television.

Markets are relatively calm ahead of the election, Commerzbank AG analysts including Charlie Lay wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

They anticipate no surprises and expect a smooth outcome and transition of power. It may not happen today, but should be done and dusted by June, he said.

