Turkey, Egypt aim to extend diplomatic thaw at Cairo summit | News

Turkey, Egypt aim to extend diplomatic thaw at Cairo summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the war in Gaza would top the agenda at a summit with his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
We will discuss various issues, including economy, trade, tourism, energy and defense, with Mr Sissi, Erdogan said in a televised speech ahead of the pairs' meeting in Egypt on Wednesday.
After years of diplomatic hostility, relations between the two countries have recently warmed. However, although generally in favor of any detente, analysts are cautious about the impact this could have on the continuation of the war in Gaza.
Following discussions between the two states' foreign ministries, the presidents used the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as a stage to be photographed shaking hands, before appointing ambassadors in July last year .
Old disagreements
Relations had been strained since former general el-Sissi overthrew Erdogan's ally, Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi, in a popular coup in 2013.
Since then, in addition to trade, the two countries have clashed in various regional conflicts, from supporting rival parliaments in Libya's civil war to taking opposing positions in the blockade of Qatar, when Turkey provided diplomatic and practical support to the country during the crisis of 2017. until 2021, when Egypt and other countries severed relations.
Gaza has long been at the forefront of both countries' foreign policies. Egypt has maintained full diplomatic relations with Israel since 1979, established during the Camp David Accords. However, Cairo has often seen these relations tested by Israel's actions towards Gaza and Palestine.
Turkey's relations with Israel are less friendly. Erdogan has always spoken on behalf of the Palestinian people and recently called on Israel to recognize an independent Palestinian State based on 1967 borders.
Collaboration between Turkey and Egypt is unlikely to have a major impact on Israel's military operation in Gaza, said Saif Islam, a partner at London-based risk analyst firm S-RM.
They will mainly call on Israel to accept a permanent ceasefire or, at the very least, limit civilian casualties in Gaza, and demand that more humanitarian aid enter Gaza, he said.
Islam said neither side was willing to further inflame tensions and that el-Sissi was likely hoping to gain support from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and others to help ease the humanitarian impact of the war in Gaza.
The ties that unite
Beyond current circumstances and past difficulties, economic ties have continued. Egypt and Turkey have a long-standing healthy trade relationship, with travel, tourism and energy playing an important role.
Financial relations continued unchecked, said Ahmed Morsy, a senior researcher at the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Turkey continues to serve as an air hub for Egypt, while joint ventures and tourism between the two states have continued, he added. .
A way forward
Analysts believe that the establishment of relations between the two states will be based on the identification of areas of common practical interest.
I think what we are seeing is a pause in competition in various territories, such as Libya and Syria, rather than the emergence of a new regional dynamic, Morsi said.
Each state is looking for areas on which it can rely and from which it can benefit.
Egyptian exports to Turkey increased to 4 billion dollars in 2022 against 3 billion dollars the previous year, according to government statistics.
In September last year, Egypt's Minister of Commerce announced that he hoped to increase bilateral trade between the two states in areas ranging from 10 to 15 billion dollars over the next five years.
The need for cooperation has further accelerated with the increased competition for energy that has occurred since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up prices, a case reported which was discussed between the two leaders on the sidelines of last year's G20 summit in India.
With many of its long-term contracts expiring, Turkey is increasingly looking in Egypt for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Likewise, with relatively low labor costs while the Egyptian pound is struggling, Turkish companies I couldn't wait to move in Egypt to better access international markets.
However, even though neither Turkey nor Egypt have yet become economically dependent on each other, complex economic difficulties in the country prioritize dialogue in both countries over political grandstanding, he said. added Islam.
The lifting of the Qatar blockade has also created opportunities for countries with significant differences to attempt to bridge those differences.
Egypt and Turkey have actually been slower than other countries in trying to repair their relations, but recent problems, such as the crisis in Gaza and the security situation in the Red Sea, are prompting them to commit to more urgent manner.
Although the rapprochement between Egypt and Turkey has been gradual, few would doubt that the war in Gaza gave it impetus.
