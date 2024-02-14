PM Modi in the UAE: From a few sentences in Arabic to the UAE President's gratitude for his affection; best moments from PM Modi's speech





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Indian community that India is proud of it and it is time to salute the friendship between the two countries. After greeting the thousands of spectators at the 'Ahlan Modi' event with a 'Namaskar' amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the Zayed Sports City stadium, Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection garnered by the community program. “You have made history by coming here in such large numbers. You may come from different parts of the UAE and different states of India, but everyone's hearts are connected,” Modi said.

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's speech: “This is the time to salute the friendship between India and the UAE. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same sentiment. Long live life. Bharat-UAE Friendship “, Modi said at the event which began with the national anthems of both countries.

Recalling his first visit here in 2015, Modi said he was new in the central government at that time and it was the first visit to the United Arab Emirates by any Indian Prime Minister in three decades.

In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes…now the time has come to inaugurate this great temple (BAPS).

Today, the United Arab Emirates is the third largest country in India. commercial partner . Today, the UAE is the seventh largest investor. The two countries cooperate a lot when it comes to ease of living and ease of doing business. Even today, the memorandums of understanding signed between us advance this commitment. We are integrating our financial system. In the field of technology and innovation, the partnership between India and the UAE is continuously strengthening.

In the area of ​​community and culture, what India-UAE what we have accomplished is a model for the world.

what we have accomplished is a model for the world. At diaspora event, PM Modi speaks some sentences in Arabic to highlight how many words spoken in India have links to language.

It is with pleasure that the United Arab Emirates honored me with ' Order of Zayed ', his highest civilian distinction. This honor is not only mine, but that of millions of Indians. Every time I meet Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, he congratulates you, all Indians. He appreciates your role in the development of the UAE, the Prime Minister told the Indian diaspora.

Today, the world sees India as a " Vishwa Bandhu '. Today, India's voice is heard on all major platforms across the world. Wherever there is a crisis, India's name is among the first countries to achieve it.

Digital India is appreciated all over the world. To ensure that the people of the UAE also benefit, we are making every effort. We have shared RuPay card pack with UAE…UPI is about to start in the United Arab Emirates Soon. With this, seamless payments will be possible between UAE and Indian accounts.



