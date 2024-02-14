Imran says open to negotiations, except with PPP or 'N' – Journal





PTI founder says he will approach Supreme Court against rigged polls; thanks supporters for two-thirds majority nominates Gandapur for KP CM, but yet to decide PM slot

ISLAMABAD: As his opponents concoct a coalition to rule for the next five years, PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed that the former ruling party was ready to talk to all political parties except the PPP , the PML-N and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. (MQM-P).

The former prime minister's remarks come at a time when his rivals, despite failing to secure a majority in the lower house of Parliament, have decided to enter into an alliance, likely led by the PML-N , with the help of the former Pakistan Democratic Movement. (PDM) partners. Mr. Khan appeared before a judge in the cases registered against him in connection with the May 9 violence.

Speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan revealed that the PTI information secretary had been directed to contact political parties, except those mentioned above, to initiate a dialogue.

Responding to a question whether the PTI would form the federal government, Imran Khan said his party's priority was to challenge the poll results in the Supreme Court. He said he had never witnessed such rigged elections and urged all political parties, denouncing this fraud, to form a common front.

According to the PTI leader, transparent elections were the only solution to the problems faced by Pakistan, as rigged politics would lead to more economic uncertainty. He claimed he knew his party had won the election when the announcement of the results was delayed on election night and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif postponed his address to the media.

He claimed that PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif had both lost the elections, while PTI candidate Aliya Hamza had secured over 100,000 votes while contesting elections since her prison.

Referring to efforts by his opponents to form a coalition, Imran Khan claimed that efforts were underway to impose a money laundering syndicate in Pakistan and alleged that the Sharif family was the biggest money launderer in the country.

Gandapur for CM

Although there was no discussion within the PTI on its prime ministerial candidate, the party has decided to nominate Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mr. Gandapur, who had served as a federal minister in the PTI government, contested the elections for a National Assembly seat (NA-44) and a provincial seat (PK-113) in Dera Ismail Khan. In KP, the PTI supported the candidates with a comfortable majority to form the provincial government.

Imran Khan also rubbished reports of an alleged meeting with top personalities at the jail as well as rumors regarding his transfer from Adiala to Banigala.

He also pointed out that the Islamabad High Court was hearing his wife, Bushra Bibis, pleading for her to be transferred from Banigala, which has been declared a sub-jail of Adiala Prison.

Mr. Khan and his wife were convicted by a special court in January in the Toshakhana case. However, Bushra Bibi was transferred to Banigala, which was declared a secondary prison by the government.

Message of gratitude

In his message to PTI supporters from prison, I express my sincere gratitude to the people of Pakistan for entrusting the PTI with an overwhelming two-thirds majority. It was heartening to see the massive participation. Families voting together, including women and children, truly exemplified the essence of democracy.

I would especially like to commend our social media for their relentless efforts to stay ahead of the curve, reads the message published on X (formerly Twitter). I also appreciate the role of resilient poll workers who obtained Form 45 in the face of harassment and threats.

While the people of Pakistan have clearly delivered their verdict, elections in Pakistan are in dire need of democracy and fairness. I warn against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes. Such daylight theft would not only be disrespectful to citizens but would also push the country's economy further into a downward spiral, the former prime minister added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also congratulated the party's young supporters for participating in the elections and claimed that the international media had termed the national exercise as rigged.

He said people had rejected the parties launched against the PTI and demanded an investigation into the fraud complaints. People cannot accept the government formed following rigged elections, he said.

Published in Dawn, February 14, 2024

