Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UAE, big community event in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Indian community at the 'Ahlan Modi' (Hello Modi in Arabic) event in Abu Dhabi. India-UAE friendship, upcoming temple in Abu Dhabi and India's achievements were the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's speech. Top quotes from PM Modi during community event in Abu Dhabi People from different states of India are present but their hearts are connected. But everyone's heart is connected. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat says Bharat-UAE enough zindabad I came to meet my family members. I brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and I brought the message of 140 million people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you Your love for me is extraordinary. You took the time to see me here today, I appreciate it Your enthusiasm, your voice resonates in Abu Dhabi. Thank you for coming here. I would like to thank my brother Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zahyed (President of the United Arab Emirates). This would not have been possible without him, his respect for me is a precious asset to me. In 2015, when I visited the United Arab Emirates, the world of diplomacy was new to me. The crown prince and the president came to pick me up at the airport. The warmth and sparkle in people's eyes is something I can't forget. The first visit gave me the impression of being with someone I am close to. Brother Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed even came to receive me at the airport today, the unity and warmth were the same and that makes him unique. I am very honored to welcome him 4 times to India. Our bonds are getting stronger every day. In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes… the time has come to inaugurate this great (BAPS) temple . Our relationship is one of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have revitalized our relationships, in every sense. The two countries have marched together and progressed together. Today, the UAE is India's third largest trading partner. Today, the goal of every Indian is to make India a developed country by 2047. The country in the world whose economy is growing at a rapid pace? This is our Bharat. The largest milk producer in the world is our Bharat. Which country in the world is the 2nd largest producer? Our Bharat I believe in India's potential and Modi has given a guarantee. Modi, in his third term, promised to make India the world's third largest economy. Modi ki guarantee means pura hone ki guarantee… Those who have been to India recently can see that the country is changing rapidly. Post a comment

