Pakistan elections: two of the country's largest political parties agree to a coalition government | World News





The former Pakistani prime minister's party and its allies announced they would form a coalition government after elections failed to elect a single party.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairs father and son Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have agreed to a deal that would end the parliament without a majority. .

It is widely believed that Mr Sharif's brother, Shehbaz Sharif, will be the proposed candidate for prime minister.

Mr Sharif welcomed the support of the PPP and other parties, saying they had all come together because they were facing many challenges, including economic ones.

The country of 241 million people is grappling with an economic crisis amid slow growth and record inflation, as well as increasing militant violence.

Image: Election workers count votes in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: AP

The PML-N is the largest recognized party in the country, with 80 seats, and the PPP is the second with 54.

Together, the two parties have a simple majority in the 264-seat Legislative Assembly.

“We have decided to form a government together to get Pakistan out of the crisis,” Zardari said on Tuesday.

Image: Photo: Reuters

The development came hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan – refused to hold talks with its political rivals.

Read more: Imran Khan's sister says Nawaz Sharif's election victory is an 'insult to Pakistanis'. Pakistan is in a political vacuum after the election upheaval.

Khan, who is currently serving several prison sentences due to convictions for corruption and violating the Marriage Act, was disqualified from the February 8 elections, which saw the PTI win 92 seats.

Although this made them the largest group, they were unable to form a government after running individually and not as a party.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2:48 Imprisoned Imran Khan uses AI video

The PTI later claimed the vote had been rigged to prevent it from securing a majority, a charge election officials denied.

As per the constitution, Pakistani President Arif Alvi will now convene the inaugural session of the National Assembly before February 29 so that politicians can take oath.

Parliament will later elect the new Prime Minister.

