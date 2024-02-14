Prabowo Subianto expected to win Indonesian elections

Indonesians will head to the polls in the world's largest one-day election.

More than 204 million Indonesians are registered to vote for the general elections which will take place on the morning of Wednesday February 14.

Prabowo Subianto is the likely winner, having edged out his opponents in the polls since September.

But Indonesia's likely future leader carries baggage that has commentators worried about what it means for the future of Indonesian democracy.

Subianto served as a senior military official in the government of former dictator Suharto, responsible for forces later found to have committed extrajudicial killings and torture in the name of preserving the New Order government.

Subianto has denied involvement in a series of human rights violations carried out in the name of the government.

His actions before and after the collapse of the Suharto government in 1998 left no doubt about his leadership ambitions. Ultimately, he failed to rise to the top in the power struggle that followed. expelled from military command therefore.

As Indonesia went through a series of democratic reforms to prevent another Suharto regime from ruling the country, Subianto ran for office three times, twice being defeated by Indonesia's incumbent president, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

After his defeat in 2019, he accused Widodo of cheating, sparking riots in the streets of Jakarta that leaves eight dead. Just a few months later, Subianto was Widodo's defense minister, and the two men seemed to have put the past behind them.

From an Australian perspective, it's a bit like Joe Biden's nomination to head the Pentagon after the capital riots, but the immutability of two-party opposition politics is something more ingrained in the system of Westminster than democracy itself.

To complete what some see as a dynastic transfer deal, Subianto named Widodo's eldest son – Gibran Rakabuming Raka – as his running mate, although Raka does not meet the age requirements to hold an executive position in Indonesia.

He eventually obtained a waiver from the chief justice of the Constitutional Court, who is also his uncle, and was appointed by his father.

This attempt to establish himself as Widodo's successor has been interpreted by foreign policy observers as a sign that he will likely continue his long-standing policy of not taking sides in global conflicts and maintaining cordial relations. with everyone.

If Subianto does not win a clear victory, voters will go to the polls again in June for a runoff election. Currently leading the polls with more than 13% ahead of his next closest rival, this is possible but unlikely.

Subianto has taken steps to soften his image over the past year, particularly appealing to young voters who have no memory of the Suharto government.

If elected, he has promised to take the country back to the past – to 1945 in undoing many democratic reforms which have been introduced since the fall of the New Order.

Along with the suppression of the Charter of Human Rights and the independence of the judiciary, media groups are worried on what this will mean for the future of press freedom in Indonesia.

Other commentators have said that the way Indonesia has decentralized power over the past three decades limits anyone's ability to implement the type of reforms Subianto has championed.

Polling stations in Indonesia will close around lunchtime on February 14, with results expected later in the evening.

