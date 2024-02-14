Mohammed bin Rashid attends Turkish presidents' speech at the World Government Summit

In his keynote address as guest of honor at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2024, Turkish President His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged world governments to unite in a world where crises, tensions and conflicts trigger each other.

The session, held on the second day of the WGS, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Also present at the session were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council; His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Airline and Group; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council. Other participants in the session included His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit; and a number of dignitaries, senior officials and state guests participating in the World Government Summit.

Erdogan stressed that one of the landmark visions adopted by Turkey is to establish justice and peace in the region. The Turkish government has assumed this responsibility, he said.

He highlighted successive crises that have plunged the world into a “stressful and worrying landscape,” referring to the war between Russia and Ukraine that erupted as the world reeled from the repercussions of the COVID pandemic. -19.

As the war plunged the global economy and energy sector into turmoil, Turkey played an active role in trying to defuse the situation by organizing talks between the two sides in Istanbul and concluding the Black Sea Agreement which has lessened the impact of the global food crisis.

The Turkish president cited Gaza as an example of the consequences of leaving pressing issues unresolved, emphasizing that the Palestinian issue dates back to before the October 7 attack.

“By maintaining settlements on Palestinian land despite relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Israel considers itself above international law and for many decades illegal settlements and policies of massacre have been supported,” Erdogan said.

He highlighted the injustice Palestinians have faced for decades, evident in the changing map of Palestine since 1948 which demonstrates “the gravity of the situation.”

An independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders is imperative to achieving peace, stability and economic development in the region, Erdogan said.

“All measures taken will remain incomplete unless an independent, sovereign and geographically integrated Palestinian state is established within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

The Turkish president called on all “conscientious” countries to protect the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA, which he said constitutes a “lifeline for 6 million refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and in Palestine.

The war in Gaza, he said, has killed more than 27,000 innocent civilians, the majority of them women and children, injured 70,000 people and displaced around 1.5 million people.

Regarding Turkey's role in the Gaza war, Erdogan said the country had sent 34,000 tons of aid and received 380 patients and 344 family members for treatment.

He said Turkey follows the implementation of international law against humanitarian war crimes against the people of Gaza. He thanked South Africa for bringing a case of genocide before the International Court of Justice.

“We will never leave our Palestinian brothers abandoned, helpless or alone. » he added.

Reflecting on national efforts to fulfill the country's vision of achieving justice and peace, the Turkish president said the focus was now largely on forming the government of the future.

In two decades, Turkey has grown tenfold in all areas thanks to strong infrastructure, an expanding economy, international influence, diplomacy, defense and trade. He highlighted the progress made despite the pressing challenges facing the country, namely high immigration and terrorism.

He spoke of the “biggest earthquake of the century” that struck Turkiye last year, killing more than 53,000 citizens and affecting 14 million others, and damaging 11 Turkish districts.

“Throughout the following year, we cleared debris and responded to the needs of our affected citizens. We have completed 31,000 homes and will deliver between 15,000 and 20,000 homes each month. By the end of the year, more than 200,000 homes will have been delivered to their beneficiaries. »

He thanked the UAE for providing aid and support to his country which is “healing from its wounds”.

Erdogan also highlighted Turkey's international contributions as a country that has hosted 2.3 million Syrian immigrants and 4 million refugees from around the world.