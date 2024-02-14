As China attempts to present a friendlier image, a new face emerges





Faced with the decline of foreign investment in its country, China has sought to soften its image in the United States and Europe and to get closer to some of its neighbors. One Communist Party official played a particularly important role in changing the tone. In New York, he told an audience of academics and businesspeople that China was not seeking to rewrite the U.S.-led world order. In Paris, he said that China's modernization would benefit Europe and the world. In Beijing, he said the ambassador of India, a regional rival, said China hoped relations would return to a healthy and stable path. The official, Liu Jianchao, heads the diplomatic arm of the Communist Party, an organization that promotes the party's ideology and influence abroad. His recent engagements, however, suggest to analysts that he has auditioned for the role of China's next foreign minister. For Beijing, the appointment of a new foreign minister, potentially as early as March during a legislative meeting, would help stabilize the country's diplomatic apparatus after a dramatic upheaval last year.

In July, the party abruptly ousted Qin Gang, then foreign minister, amid speculation that he was having a romantic relationship that could compromise national security. Mr. Qin's predecessor, Wang Yi, was reappointed; Mr. Wang is also director of the party's foreign affairs committee, a position usually held by someone other than the foreign minister.

Mr. Liu's appointment would mark a break from the abrasive wolf-warrior diplomacy that now symbolizes China's assertive posture under China's top leader, Xi Jinping, at least in tone, if not in substance. Fluent in English and having studied briefly at Oxford University, Mr. Liu has a knack for defending Beijing's most ardent positions, such as its claims to the autonomous island of Taiwan, without being acerbic. Mr Liu is considered a trusted party loyalist, having burnished its reputation by helping lead a controversial campaign called Operation Fox Hunt to return the country to power. corrupt businessmen and officials from abroad. Many of those who have met Mr. Liu say he is more informal and engaging than other Chinese officials, seemingly comfortable going off-script.

Liu is an experienced diplomat who brings to his dialogues the relaxed confidence of a senior party official, something lacking in most Chinese Foreign Ministry officials who carefully recite the party line, said Danny Russell, vice-president. president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former U.S. deputy secretary of state who spoke with Mr. Liu at a meeting hosted by the Asia Society, a research group, in New York. At another event in New York, Mr. Liu downplayed the severity of China's economic slowdown, defended Beijing's ties with Moscow and presented his country as a peaceful nation that had no interest in changing the current international order, nor to create a new one. We are one of the builders of the current world order and we have benefited from it, he said at a press conference. the speechorganized by the Council on Foreign Relations. The remark underestimates China's position, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington. China only supports certain aspects of the world order, such as its permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, but it opposes other aspects it sees as a challenge, such as the US-led NATO. UNITED STATES. Still, Ms. Sun said, it was important that a senior Chinese official chose to emphasize Beijing's intentions regarding the global order, as it aims to slow the pace and temperature of its relations with Washington.

Mr. Liu rose through the ranks of the Foreign Ministry, first as a translator and then a spokesperson, gaining notoriety working with foreign media during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. After that, he served as ambassador in the Philippines and Indonesia. In 2015, Mr. Liu agreed to track down overseas fugitives as vice minister of the feared Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party's secretive and powerful internal anti-corruption agency. In this role, Mr. Liu showed his negotiating skills, recovering large sums of money on the run and catching high-profile fugitives such as Lai Changxing, a Chinese businessman and billionaire who fled to Canada to avoid being accused of running a smuggling network. Mr. Lai was convicted and is currently serving a life sentence. Human rights groups have described the Fox Hunt campaign as a form of transnational repression.

Mr. Liu boosted his party's credentials again in 2017 when he was named the top anti-corruption official in the coastal province of Zhejiang, where Mr. Xi once served as party chief. He was named deputy director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, a high-level party office created in 2018 as Mr. Xi sought to give the party even more control over China's international relations strategy.

During Mr. Xi's decade in power, he pushed to expand the party's hold over the country's vast government bureaucracy and Chinese society. In the East, West, South, North and Center, the party leads everything, Xi said at a party conclave in 2017. This change was highlighted again when Mr. Liu was appointed to his current position in 2022 as head of the international liaison department. Traditionally, the department was responsible for maintaining close ties with communist parties in other countries such as North Korea and Vietnam. He left regular state-to-state diplomacy to the Foreign Office. Mr. Liu broke those norms by meeting with foreign ministers from around the world, giving the party access to diplomatic channels that are rarely publicized. While in the United States in January, Mr. Liu met with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, reportedly the first time the acting head of the Department of International Liaison met with a secretary of state.

China and the United States stabilized relations in November following a summit between Mr. Xi and President Biden outside San Francisco. But tensions could reignite over a number of disputes that remain unresolved, including the status of Taiwan and restrictions on technology exports to China. In Britain, Mr. Liu signaled China's determination to firmly protect its interests. At a panel in Britain last summer, Mr. Liu was asked about wolf warrior diplomacy. He responded in his typically amiable manner, explaining that China wanted to make friends all over the world. But he warned: “When China is under pressure and Chinese policies are under pressure, we show a fighting spirit. Olivia Wang reports contributed.

