Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo poised to win presidential race





BREAKING NEWS: Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo certain to win presidential race Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto appears poised to win Wednesday's presidential election, according to surveys by private pollsters, in his third attempt to lead Southeast Asia's largest democracy. Prabowo, a former army general accused of human rights abuses, won about 59 percent of the votes cast, according to unofficial quick counts by Politika Research & Consulting and other pollsters. Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan received around 23 percent of the vote, while former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo received around 17 percent, according to the quick count results. Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (L) and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, attend a presidential debate in Jakarta on February 4, 2024. (AP/Kyodo) JAKARTA – Prabowo lost to President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, in the 2014 and 2019 elections. However, this time Prabowo chose the incumbent president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate for vice -presidency. Jokowi is limited to two terms under the Constitution. The ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDI-Perjuangan, fielded Ganjar and chose Security Minister Mahfud Mahmodin as its running mate. Anies' running mate, Muhaimin Iskandar, leads the National Awakening Party, a Muslim-based nationalist party. Prabowo and Gibran are running for the Gerindra Party, a coalition partner in Jokowi's PDI-Perjuangan government. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto votes at a polling station in suburban Jakarta during the country's presidential election on February 14, 2024. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Some 205 million of Indonesia's 270 million people were eligible to vote at about 820,000 polling stations set up across the sprawling archipelago of some 17,000 islands. Ballots and ballot boxes destined for some remote areas were brought there by police and soldiers on motorcycles and horses, as well as on foot, crossing rivers and jungles. In addition to deciding who will be president, Indonesians also voted to elect members of the House of Representatives, provincial and municipal legislative councils, as well as the Regional Representative Council, another parliamentary chamber that has no direct power to legislate but advises lower authorities. House. Prabowo voted near his residence in Bojong Koneng village, about 50 kilometers south of Jakarta. When asked if he would win the presidential election in a single round, he only replied: “God willing.” But as rain fell across the country, flooding polling stations in some areas and delaying the voting process, he added: “Rain brings blessings. Hopefully everything will go smoothly.” Anies, who voted in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, said: “This election, God willing, will be honest and fair so that the people can accept the results. Meanwhile, when reporters asked Ganjar, who voted in Semarang, Central Java, if he was prepared for a potential loss, he replied: “I have to be prepared to win or lose.” Pre-election opinion polls put Prabowo in the lead with around 52 percent, compared to 24 percent for Anies and 20 percent for Ganjar. Prabowo's decision to select Gibran, 36, as his running mate, despite the minimum age requirement of 40 for presidential or vice-presidential candidates, follows a controversial court ruling in october. The decision, made by judges including Jokowi's brother-in-law, exempts candidates who won regional elections. Gibran is the mayor of a town in Central Java province. Preliminary results are expected later this evening. The final results will be announced by the General Electoral Commission by March 20. Related coverage: FOCUS: Ex-generation. Prabowo leads Indonesian presidential race amid threat to democracy US, Indonesia Pledge to Strengthen Relations Amid China's Rise Indonesia launches Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway

