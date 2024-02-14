Imran Khan's rivals Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto reach agreement to form Pakistan government





Imran Khan's rivals Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed on Wednesday to form a coalition government in Pakistan, ending the deadlock days after national elections returned a hung parliament.

This latest development came hours after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), all rivals of the country's jailed former prime minister, met in Islamabad.

Although it is not clear who will lead the alliance, Mr. Sharif has nominated his brother Shehbaz Sharif, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The PML-N is the largest recognized party with 75 seats, while the PPP comes second with 54.

“We have decided that together we will form a government to bring Pakistan out of the crisis,” PPP co-chairman, former President Asif Ali Zardari, told a news conference, sitting alongside Shehbaz Sharif and the leaders of other political parties. The decision ensures that candidates backed by cricketer-turned-politician Khan will remain out of power despite winning 93 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly.

The surprisingly good showings of candidates backed by Mr Khan came as a shock to former Prime Minister Sharif, who was named as the preferred candidate of the powerful security establishments after his smooth return to the country last October.

The Pakistani military has always presented itself as the final arbiter in determining who becomes prime minister.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party leader Shehbaz Sharif (L) speaks during a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan, February 13, 2024.

(EPA)

The decision by Mr Khan's rivals on Tuesday came hours after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party refused to hold talks with them.

The PPP does not want a perpetual economic crisis or new elections leading to a political crisis in Pakistan, Mr. Bhutto Zardari said.

Shehbaz Sharif hailed the support of the PPP and other parties and said all parties had come together because they were facing many challenges, including economic ones.

The country of 241 million people is grappling with an economic crisis amid slow growth and record inflation, as well as increasing militant violence.

It narrowly avoided a sovereign default last summer thanks to a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund, but support from lenders ends in March, after which a new, extensive program will be needed.

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari speaks during a press conference regarding the parliamentary elections, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

(PA)

Quickly negotiating a new program will be crucial for the new government.

Analysts had hoped the elections would provide a solution to the crises facing Pakistan, but the split verdict, with large numbers of independents at odds with the influential military, could only mean more instability.

Explaining the challenges facing the coalition, Asees Bajaj, strategic intelligence associate at international think tank S-RM, says the PML-N lacks credibility in tackling the economic crisis and is likely to face the political opposition of the elected members of the PTI.

File: Lawyers supporting former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan denounce his arrest during a demonstration in front of the Lahore High Court on August 7, 2023.

(AFP/Getty)

Mr. Khan is in prison for corruption and revealing state secrets, and his party has been barred from running in elections, forcing its members to run as independents. His PTI alleged the vote was rigged and vowed to legally challenge some of the results. The interim government and the electoral commission have rejected these accusations.

The PML-N-led coalition government in 2022 after Khan's ouster was deeply unpopular and accused of failing to resolve an economic crisis that hit the country and sent inflation to record levels, a- she told The Independent.

Any new government will likely face opposition in Parliament from the PTI and its supporters, who would be willing and able to stage disruptive anti-government protests, she said.

With the vote counting process marred by delays, a mobile network outage and other alleged irregularities, the PTI accused the government and the Election Commission of widespread electoral fraud that prevented the party from winning at least 70 seats additional which would have definitively allowed the PTI to win the elections. a majority, Ms. Bajaj said.

The party has therefore launched legal proceedings, which could drag the PML-N and the Election Commission into protracted legal battles, and called on its supporters to demonstrate in front of the Election Commission offices in constituencies where electoral fraud has been reported. presumed.

Additional reporting by agencies

