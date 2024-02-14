The immense love of Donald Trump





What does Donald Trump mean when he talks about love? Because man presents himself as being full of it. It is associated with a politics of grievance and retaliation that has sometimes degenerated into violence, most infamously during the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. And yet no other president, or presidential candidate, has is so much wrapped in gifts for Valentine's Day.

In his speeches and emails, Mr. Trump appeals to his supporters by constantly reminding them of his love. Among those to whom he has declared his love over the years are Hispanics, Saudis, people with little education and officers of the Central Intelligence Agency. His heart often has reasons of which reason seems unaware. Like Titania, he fell for the most improbable of creatures (We fell in love, he exclaimed about North Korea's supreme leader, Kim Jong Un). Like Rihanna, he found love in desperate places, including the Soviet Union (you could tell it was a country where there was a lot of love) and even in that January 6th crowd (there was a lot love there. There was a lot of love). immense love).

By definition, presidents are not normal people. But even by their abnormal standards, Mr. Trump is an unusual character. His detractors like to point out that he had a head start in life as the son of a millionaire real estate developer. They may not give him enough credit, however, for how, through audacity, determination and a certain ethical flexibility, he managed to become a billionaire, a flamboyant celebrity, a reality TV star, then a president, like F. Scott Fitzgerald's Jay Gatsby. , Donald Trump comes from his Platonic conception of himself. His insistence on that view overwhelmed mockers of his candidacy eight years ago, bulldozed most Republicans into believing he hadn't lost in 2020, and could now persuade Americans to send him back to the House White.

Mr. Trump's biographers have recounted how, as he discovered he could dominate and bamboozle others, he also acquired a certain contempt for them. Once he became known for his wealth, people would seek favors from him. He marveled, as a candidate in 2015, at how easy it was to woo voters with the slightest gesture.

Wayne Barrett, a New York journalist who was probably the closest student to Mr. Trump's rise, fall and fragile recovery in the early 1990s, writes in Trump that people who worked for him mogul longed for him to find love, but didn't really believe he did. the capacity for this. Mr. Barrett quotes one of these people who said that Mr. Trump was unaware of his own tragedy, then continued: “According to them, his deep-rooted estrangement was so much a part of his unexamined life that he did not neither understood nor regretted it. When a friend, angered by Mr. Trump’s lack of interest in his problems, accused him of being a superficial person, he responded: “That’s one of my strengths.”

The Great Gatsby was brought down by love, but that seems unlikely to undo the Donald, as his first wife, Ivana Trump, called him. Outsiders can never know what really goes on inside a marriage, but journalists, lawyers and the participants themselves have made some of Mr. Trump's marriages more transparent than most. Ideals of love have not tended to predominate.

If you don't marry me, you will ruin your life, those were the words Mr. Trump proposed to Ivana with, according to his book Raising Trump. Continued love and affection were not an integral part of their marriage agreement, read a court filing for Mr. Trump as the couple separated. I was bored when she walked down the aisle, Mr. Trump later recalled of Marla Maples, the woman he left Ivana for. I kept thinking: what am I doing here? It's likely that no Valentine's Day card will ever invoke Mr. Trump's advice on how best to behave toward women: You have to treat them like dirt.

Outside of his family, Mr. Trump has not expressed much love for the people who helped build his fortune. Look at these losers, he remarked to an associate as he watched people gamble at one of his Atlantic City casinos, according to Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman.

For Mr. Trump, hatred could be a virtue. In 1989, New York Mayor Ed Koch urged citizens not to feel resentment toward five young black men arrested for the rape of a white jogger in Central Park. Mr. Trump, then beginning to dabble in politics, took out full-page ads in four New York daily newspapers calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty and declaring: “I want to hate these murderers and I will always. The young people spent years in prison, but even after being exonerated, Mr. Trump refused to recant, saying in 2014 that they did not really have an angelic past. (Hate can mean never having to say you're sorry.)

As president in 2020, Mr. Trump attended the National Prayer Breakfast, which that year was dedicated to the theme of loving your enemy. I don't know if I agree, he thought as he stood behind the desk. He had recently been impeached for the first time and was disinclined to forgive those he considered enemies. They did everything possible to destroy us, he said, and in doing so they seriously injured our nation.

Say you love me

Mr. Trump’s love has limits and conditions. He seems to need to feel appreciated and admired, to feel loved, and then he will finalize the transaction by declaring his own affection. I will never stop loving you, he vowed in a recent mass email asking for donations. For what? Because you always loved me! It's a deal his supporters are eager to make. They have their own unmet needs for recognition and affirmation. They know their man is not perfect; in fact, it seems likely that when their love swears that it is true, they believe him even though they know he is lying. They will not risk his love by doubting him. This codependency has become the most powerful force in American politics.

