Indonesia votes for new president after a decade of Joko Widodo in power | International

Indonesia, the planet's third-largest democracy, went to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new president and vice president, as well as representatives from parliament and local government. Nearly 205 million people were eligible to vote. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, was not on the ballot. The president cannot run because he has served the maximum two terms allowed by the Indonesian Constitution: a total of 10 years. After the election closed, an unofficial tally gave Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto the lead, suggesting the former general could perhaps avoid a runoff.

Presidential elections in the archipelago are traditionally a battle of personalities rather than a political promise. Young voters are also likely to play an important role since 52% of the electorate is under 40 years old. Given the weight of the youth vote, the race for Merdeka Palace played out largely on social media, with the three presidential candidates attempting to win over voters with livestreams and viral dancers, rather than rallies .

Election frontrunner Subianto, who lost to Widodo in the 2014 and 2019 elections, is expected to face serious charges of human rights violations. Although no charges have ever been brought against the 72-year-old, his critics point out that he was involved in the kidnapping and torture of around twenty pro-democracy demonstrators in the 1990s, including more than A dozen are still missing.

The former general is also responsible for ordering some of the atrocities committed in East Timor and Papua during the Indonesian occupation. In 1998, as a result of these actions, he was discharged from the army and sent into exile in Jordan. The United States even banned Subianto from entering the country. The veto was, however, lifted in 2020 when he became defense minister.

Known for his fervent nationalism and strong temperament, Subianto used social media to present a more charismatic and friendly team. He has also distanced himself from his previous relationships with more radical Islamic factions that cost him victory in 2019. On Instagram, he shares daily photos of his cats and his private life with his nine million followers, while on TikTok, he won over young people with his clumsy dance moves.

Nearly 80% of Indonesia's population has access to the Internet and people aged 16 to 64 spend more than three hours a day on social media, according to the Digital 2023 report from the British company We Are Social. Data from the Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS) reveals that social media is the primary source of information for 60% of Indonesian voters.

Subianto's running mate is Gibran Rakabuming Raka, President Widodos' eldest son. Raka's candidacy for vice president was the subject of controversy. In Indonesia, presidential and vice-presidential candidates must be 40 years or older. Raka, 36, fell below that threshold, but Indonesia's Constitutional Court chaired by Widodo's brother-in-law ruled in October that younger candidates could run if they had previously held public office. This is the case of Raka, the current mayor of Surakarta.

The measures have raised concerns about a possible erosion of democratic values ​​in Indonesia, a country that freed itself from authoritarian rule only 25 years ago. In 2014, Widodo became Indonesia's first president from the country's dynastic elites, a victory attributed to his charisma and moderate politics.

Analysts at the US think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace say the decision to allow Widodos' son to run for vice president even though he did not meet the age requirements indicates the president will try to maintain his influence even after leaving office.

The other two presidential candidates are Anies Baswedan, 54, and Ganjar Pranowo, 55. The first is an academic and former governor of Jakarta, who represents the biggest break with Widodo. In 2017, he was accused of courting radical Islamic groups that fueled identity politics in Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population. His running mate is Muhaimin Iskandar, the leader of Indonesia's main Islamic party.

Ganjar, for his part, was expected to be the favorite candidate to succeed Widodo. But the former Central Java governor's political influence collapsed after the president began tacitly supporting Subianto. Without the support of Widodos, Ganjar, of modest origins, tried to present himself as a man of the people, promising measures in favor of the most disadvantaged sections of the population.

To win the election, a candidate must obtain a simple majority and at least 20% of the votes in more than half of the country's provinces, spread across 17,000 islands. If there is no clear winner, a runoff between the two candidates with the most votes will take place in June. Polls last week by Indikator Politik and Lembaga Survei Indonesia predicted Subianto would win the election, with more than 51 percent support.

Unemployment and quality of life are among the main concerns of young voters. Although the official unemployment rate stands at 5.32%, experts explain that this figure does not accurately reflect reality, as many people listed as employed work only a few hours per week and around 60% work in the informal sector. Youth unemployment has also increased in recent years: in 2023, 55% of the 7.86 million unemployed were aged 15 to 24, an increase of 10% compared to 2020.

During Widodos' decade of leadership, Indonesia experienced stable economic growth and low inflation, as well as significant investment in industries linked to its abundant natural resources. For example, billions of dollars have been invested in nickel smelting, attracting battery and electric vehicle makers such as China's CATL and South Korea's LG and Hyundai. However, economists say that in recent years more investment has been made in factories and technology than in job creation. The next administration, which will govern until 2029, will need to find solutions to the growing reliance on automation and artificial intelligence, an issue neither candidate addressed in detail during the campaign.

