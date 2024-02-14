Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers international re-election speech in United Arab Emirates WFTV





ABU MUREIKHA, United Arab Emirates — (AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a re-election speech on the world stage in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, describing his years in power as promoting minimum government and maximum governance. Modi's comments come as he prepares for the inauguration of a stone Hindu temple near Abu Dhabi, the country's capital, after meeting the Emirati leader whom he repeatedly described as “his brother”. The personal touch appears aimed at further strengthening ties with the UAE, an oil-rich country that serves India's energy needs while also serving as home to some 3.5 million of its compatriots abroad. I believe people should not feel the absence of a government, but at the same time there should be no pressure from the government, Modi said in a speech to the World Government Summit in Dubai. In fact, I believe the government should interfere as little as possible in people's lives. Modi entered the summit hall in Dubai, accompanied by the city-state's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Currently on his seventh trip to the UAE since becoming prime minister, Modi has already received a warm welcome from the autocratic nation's President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also ruler of Abu Dhabi. Modi outlined a series of achievements of his government, while speaking broadly about the challenges facing the world. Terrorism, with each passing day, takes new forms and poses new challenges to humanity. Even climate-related challenges are getting worse with time, Modi said. On the one hand, there are domestic concerns and, on the other, international systems appear to be in disarray. And in the midst of all this, every government faces a very big challenge: maintaining its relevance. He added: “It is as a friend of the world that India moves forward.” Modi's arrival came as Indian police on Tuesday used tear gas and arrested some farmers who clashed with them and tried to break barricades. blocking their way to New Delhi to demand guaranteed prices for crops. In 2021, farmers camped out for months in Indian capital after Modi withdrew controversial farm laws which had triggered previous events. The latest protests could pose a significant challenge to Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of upcoming elections in India, the world's largest democracy. However, Modi is expected to win a third term. Modis' visit highlights the long-standing economic and historical ties between the two countries, from spice trading and gold smuggling in the UAE's formative years to tens of billions of dollars in annual bilateral trade today. The countries signed a free trade agreement in 2022 aimed at doubling their bilateral trade to $100 billion. The countries agreed to allow India to settle certain payments in rupees rather than dollars, thereby reducing transaction costs. This relationship also underlines the realpolitik foreign policy of the Emirates. UAE increasingly embraces Modi as Muslims in India to be attacked by Hindu nationalist groups. Modi received UAE's highest civilian honor in 2019 even though he stripped statehood from the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir. Modi's first visit to the Emirates in 2015 was the first by an Indian prime minister in 34 years. ___ Associated Press writer Malak Harb in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

