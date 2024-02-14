Indonesian elections: President Jokowi voted against

Indonesians voted across the Southeast Asian archipelago on Wednesday in elections marked by the race to succeed President Joko Widodo, whose influence could determine who takes the helm of the country's third-largest democracy. world.

Nearly 259,000 candidates are vying for 20,600 positions in the world's largest single-day election.

But all eyes are on the presidency and the fate of the outgoing president's ambitions to boost the country's status as an electric vehicle hub and expand a massive infrastructure effort, including a multi-year plan. billion dollars to move the capital.

The race to replace Widodo, better known as Jokowi, pits two former governors, Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, against controversial frontrunner Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander feared in the 1990s as the deceased's top lieutenant. Indonesian leader Suharto.

Two polls last week predicted Prabowo would win a majority of votes and avoid a runoff.

Those polls showed Prabowo with 51.8% and 51.9% support, with Anies and Ganjar 27 and 31 points behind, respectively. To win, a candidate must obtain more than 50% of the votes and obtain 20% of the votes in half of the country's provinces.

Novan Maradona, 42, an entrepreneur, said after voting in Central Jakarta that he wanted a candidate who would continue policies currently in place.

Advertisement

“If we start from scratch, it will take time,” he said.

Indonesia has three time zones and polling stations across the country are now open, with voting in western areas set to close at 0600 GMT.

Voting got off to a slow start in Jakarta as thunderstorms caused flooding in parts of the capital. At least 34 polling stations were affected, but the extent of the delays was unclear or whether it would impact turnout. Turnout in previous elections has been around 75%.

Some polling stations in Central Java and Bali were decorated with pink and white Valentine's Day decorations, while others in West Java province handed out fruit to waiting voters.

The first indications of the result are expected to emerge later on Wednesday, based on the public counting of votes at a sample of polling stations across the country. In previous elections, unofficial tallies compiled by reputable companies have been found to be accurate.

CALL FOR CLEAN ELECTIONS

Undecided voters will play a crucial role with former Jakarta Governor Anies and former Central Java Governor Ganjar in trying to force a June runoff between the top two.

“I want to emphasize that we want honest and fair elections so that they become peaceful,” Anies said at a polling station.

Deadly riots broke out after the 2019 election, when Prabowo, who had previously run for president, initially challenged Jokowi's victory.

Anies campaigned on promises of change and preventing a rollback of democratic reforms achieved in the 25 years since the end of Suharto's authoritarian and kleptocratic rule.

Ganjar hails from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, of which Jokowi is ostensibly a member, and campaigned largely on continuing the president's policies, but is sorely lacking in his support.

Before voting, he also called for a clean election so that candidates could accept the result.

Defense Minister Prabowo said on Wednesday that he hoped “the voting process would go well.”

Prabowo is running in his third election after losing twice to Jokowi, who tacitly supports his former rival, seen as a continuity candidate to preserve his legacy, including a role for his son as Prabowo's running mate .

During his decade in power, Jokowi pushed to attract investment, introducing laws cutting red tape and streamlining business rules. His administration's efforts to contain inflation have benefited millions and per capita income has increased, according to World Bank data.

PRABOWO NOTE

Prabowo, 72, has pledged to continue Jokowi's policies and at the same time transformed his image from a fiery nationalist into a cuddly grandfather figure with awkward dance moves.

Prabowo's gentler characterization, broadcast largely on the short-video app TikTok, endeared him to voters under 40, who make up more than half of the 204.8 million voters.

Keko Iyeres, a 25-year-old student, said he wanted to see an improvement in education and justice.

“I like Prabowo because he is aggressive but can also be gentle. We need a leader like that. And I see Jokowi also supports him.”

But Jokowi's apparent support for Prabowo, as well as allegations that he intervened in a court ruling allowing his son to run for vice president, have sparked criticism that, unlike previous presidents, he is not remaining neutral on his estate.

Jokowi loyalists have rejected this proposal and it is unclear whether these allegations will have any impact on Prabowo.

Asked about allegations of foul play, including in a documentary called “Dirty Vote” that went viral on social media this week, Jokowi said there were mechanisms to report problems.

“If there is cheating on the ground, it can be reported to Bawaslu (the election monitoring body) and then… a petition can be filed with the Constitutional Court.”