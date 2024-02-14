Biden and Trump's recent gaffes could be signs of normal aging or nothing at all: Shots





President Biden and former President Donald Trump both made public gaffes on the campaign trail. Experts say such slippages, in themselves, are not cause for concern. Morry Gash/Pool/Getty Images .

Last week, President Biden confused the president of Egypt with the president of Mexico.

In late January, former President Donald Trump appeared to confuse his Republican rival Nikki Haley with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

These errors have led to much amateur speculation about the mental health of each man.

But dementia experts say such discrepancies, in themselves, are not cause for concern.

“We've all had them,” says Dr. Zaldy Tan, who directs the Memory and Healthy Aging program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “It’s just that we’re not public figures and so it’s not as visible or exaggerated.”

Additionally, memory loss becomes more common with age, even in people with perfectly healthy brains.

Temporary inability to remember names, in particular, “is very common as we get older,” says Dr. Sharon Sha, a clinical professor of neurology at Stanford University.

Cognitive changes are often associated with diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. But all brains lose a step or two with age.

“Even so-called successful older people, if you measure their cognitive performance, you will see some changes from their baseline,” says Tan.

A slower brain

One reason for this decline is a decrease in the speed at which the brain processes information. Slower processing means it may take a person longer to answer a question or make a decision.

This can be a problem for a race car driver or airline pilot, Tan says. But it's less likely to make a difference for someone in “a leadership position, where there's a lot of support and a lot more time to plan and make decisions.”

Another cognitive change associated with age involves working memory, which allows us to keep a password or phone number in mind for a few seconds or minutes.

A typical person in their 20s might be able to reliably hold seven digits in their working memory, Sha says. “As you get older, that number can decrease to something like six figures, but not zero.”

A healthy brain generally retains its ability to learn and store information. But in many older people, the brain's ability to quickly retrieve this information becomes less reliable.

“Trying to remember the name of the restaurant they were at last week or the name of the person they met for coffee is not in itself a sign of dementia,” says Tan, “but it’s a sign of cognitive aging.”

A bug or a problem?

Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia are becoming more common as the decades pass. An estimated 40% of people aged 80 to 85 suffer from either dementia, which makes independent living difficult, or what is known as mild cognitive impairment.

But diagnosing these conditions requires more than an hour of testing and a complete history of a person's life, Tan says, not just watching a few seconds of a news conference.

“Some people read too many little snippets of interviews without really knowing what’s going on behind the scenes,” he says.

Part of the process of diagnosing a brain problem is ruling out other factors.

“We often ask about sleep because it can impair memory,” says Sha. “We ask about depression and anxiety, we ask about medications.”

It's also essential to measure a person's current cognitive performance against their previous performance in life, Sha says. A retired professor, for example, may pass cognitive tests despite significant mental decline.

Evaluating a President

During his presidency, Donald Trump claimed to have “passed” a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA. But Sha says it's a 10-minute screening test designed to flag major deficits, not an in-depth examination of cognitive function.

“It’s a great screening test,” Sha says. “But for a president, one would expect that [their score] It should be perfect.”

Sha and Tan agree that voters should consider the benefits of an older brain when considering presidential candidates.

“As you get older, you have more experience, more control [over] your emotions,” says Tan. So it's important to examine not only a candidate's cognitive abilities, he says, but also “their wisdom and the principles by which they live.”

