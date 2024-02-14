Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is ushering in Valentine's Day with a tongue-in-cheek dig at her former boss, former President Donald Trump, by writing “love letters” on his behalf.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from Donald Trump to dictators everywhere!” Over the years, Trump has professed his love for the world's most brutal dictators and praised their strength and leadership abilities,” the Haley campaign said in a statement.

His campaign rolled out several biting “love letters” highlighting quotes from Trump, 77, about some of America's top adversaries.

Haley, 52, who served as Trump's U.S. ambassador to the U.N. from 2017 to 2018, has long drawn on her foreign policy experience as part of her keynote address to voters.

“Roses are red. Violets are blue. I love dictators and they love me too,” said the first, addressing Trump himself.

Donald Trump is the heavy favorite to win the title of GOP standard bearer. Haley Campaign

The Trump campaign quickly brushed aside this issue.

“Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley has minor league brain in a major league world. She is simply too stupid to understand that President Trump has brought peace and prosperity to the country,” spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Post.

“Meanwhile, Haley wants to bow to China and plunge America into forever wars.”

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un exchanged letters. Haley Campaign

He [Kim] wrote me beautiful letters, and they are great letters. We fell in love, said another Haley campaign “Valentine” aimed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The derisive card refers to a comment Trump made during a 2018 West Virginia rally in which he shared how he and Kim managed to work things out.

Trump has since made similar remarks about Kim on numerous occasions.

During the second half of his term, the 45th president sought to ease extremely tense relations with the pariah nation.

Xi Jinping reportedly assured President Biden that China has no plans to interfere in the 2024 election. Haley Campaign

He is strong like granite, he is strong, I know him very well, Chinese President Xi, what can I say: he rules 1.4 billion people with an iron fist,” says a card addressed to the president Chinese Xi Jinping.

This is something Trump said last year during a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Although he has at times welcomed Xi's political hold on China and praised his intelligence, Trump has talked about cracking down on Beijing.

Asked about rumors that he would consider 60% tariffs against China, Trump told Fox News this month: “Maybe it will be more than that.”

Donald Trump's administration negotiated the Doha Accords with the Taliban, but the Afghan government was excluded from these negotiations. Haley Campaign

The Taliban, good fighters, I tell you, good fighters. They have to be given credit for that. They have been fighting for a thousand years. What they are doing is fighting,” a letter addressed to the Taliban said.

Around the time the Taliban overthrew the coalition-backed government in Afghanistan in August 2021, Trump went on Fox News and highlighted the strength of the terrorist group.

His administration helped negotiate the Doha Accords, which laid the groundwork for the U.S. withdrawal.

Donald Trump's defenders note that he has imposed harsh sanctions on Russia and sent weapons to Ukraine. Haley Campaign

“I called Russian President Putin to congratulate him on his election victory. Fake News Media is crazy because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! indicates the card addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2018, Trump called Putin and congratulated him on his re-election.

He later defended the decision amid heavy criticism.

Donald Trump was angered by Nikki Haley remaining in the race despite her string of blowout victories. Getty Images

Putin is once again vying for a new term as head of the Russian state.

Trump has long grappled with criticism that he sang the praises of dictators.

“You know, when I say he's brilliant, everyone says, 'Oh, that's terrible,'” Trump told Fox News with an air of indignation while discussing his praise of of Xi. “He rules 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Clever. Bright. Everything is perfect.”

Nikki Haley has stepped up her attacks on Donald Trump in recent weeks. Getty Images

Haley is Trump's last major Republican rival in the 2024 arena.

Trump won every major contest where delegates were in play by double digits.

Start your day with everything you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more. Thanks for recording!

He also boasts a seemingly insurmountable lead in the polls.

The next major contest is Feb. 24 in South Carolina, where Haley served as governor from 2011 to 2017.

If Trump wins and gets the Republican Party's nod for president, Haley has indicated she intends to vote for him in the general election against President Biden.