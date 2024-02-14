Modi's UAE visit live: PM performs rituals at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi





February 14, 2024 8:19 a.m. EAST Narendra Modi Visit to UAE Live: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting with Madagascar President in Abu Dhabi Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina in Abu Dhabi.

February 14, 2024 7:33 a.m. EAST Narendra Modi's live visit to UAE: India, UAE sign investment treaty to promote new capital flows between two partners An investment treaty was signed between India and the UAE following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan held on Tuesday. India has signed both a Bilateral Investment Treaty and a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, which will be a key element in further promoting investments in the two countries. Explaining the bilateral investment treaty, Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said it aims to promote more capital flows between the two economies. YEARS

February 14, 2024 6:06 a.m. EAST Narendra Modi UAE Visit LIVE: Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple built using ancient architectural methods and scientific techniques Narendra Modi BAPS Mandir LIVE: The inaugural ceremony of the first stone Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for Wednesday and presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, features a blend of ancient architectural techniques and modern scientific methods. Built by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre plot of land in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba, adjacent to the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, the BAPS Hindu Mandir embodies traditional construction methods described in Hindu scriptures such as the Shilpa and the Sthapathya Shastras. The temple has notably integrated more than 300 advanced sensors to monitor seismic activity and temperature fluctuations, YEARS reported. Remarkably, the construction of the temple avoids the use of metal, instead using fly ash to fortify its foundations. The project, whose cost is estimated at approximately 700 crore, signifies a harmonious fusion of ancient wisdom and contemporary engineering.

February 14, 2024 05:29 EAST Modi's visit to UAE live: India-UAE talks were over Israeli-Palestinian conflict Commenting on the 'Ahlan Modi' event organized yesterday, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, “In the evening, the Prime Minister addressed the Indian community at the 'Ahlan Modi' event organized at the Zayed Sports Stadium. More than 40,000 people attended this event. , and in his speech, the Prime Minister thanked the President of the United Arab Emirates for his commitment to bilateral relations, for his support to the Indian community and for granting land for the construction of the BAPS temple, of which we will attend the inauguration later this afternoon. “ He added: “The developments in this region were a very important part of the discussions between the two leaders (Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan), not only yesterday, but even during of their previous meetings. This is a region that serves as an important source of broader energy security across the world, including India. High stakes are involved every time a disruption occurs. So yes, the discussions did focus on the Israeli-Palestinian question and the situation in the Red Sea focused on the discussions between the two leaders.

February 14, 2024 4:45 a.m. EAST Narendra Modi's visit to UAE Live: 10 MoU agreements signed between India and UAE Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, speaking on Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE, said, “The Prime Minister arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday afternoon to his 7th visit to this country. He was received by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and also received a welcome ceremony at the airport. The leaders held detailed delegation-level and one-on-one discussions that covered the full gamut of bilateral engagement between India and the UAE as well as important developments at the regional and global levels. They also witnessed a transaction made using the Jeevan Card and the Prime Minister congratulated the President on the launch of the UAE National Jeevan Card, which is another important milestone in financial sector cooperation between India and the United Arab Emirates… There have been 10 memorandums of understanding. which were signed. »

February 14, 2024 04:42 EAST Narendra Modi's visit to UAE LIVE: Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra speaks on India-Middle East Economic Corridor Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in Abu Dhabi: “…The India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) was launched at the G20 summit in New Delhi. This agreement strengthens collaboration and also examines specific elements that the parties could do to promote cooperation in this space. The main areas covered by this particular agreement are: – The first, relating to cooperation on logistics platforms, which is a crucial element for the pursuit of the objectives of this particular corridor. Second, the provision of supply chain services. The chain's services are not limited to one or two things, but cover all types of general cargo, bulk containers and liquid bulk. One of the objectives of this study is to see how quickly the IMEC, which was launched, is exploited and benefits the objective of stronger, deeper and broader regional connectivity between the parties involved. »

February 14, 2024 03:48 EAST Narendra Modi visits UAE LIVE | Watch: Consecration ceremony of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi underway The consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is currently underway, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.

February 14, 2024 3:45 a.m. EAST Narendra Modi's visit to UAE Live: Schedule of PM Modi's visit to UAE for today Schedule of PM Modi's visit to the UAE for today (in local time): 11:00 a.m.: Bilateral meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates 11:40 a.m.: Bilateral meeting with the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates 12:10 p.m.: Virtual launch of Bharat Mart 12:20 p.m.: Prime Minister Modis' speech at the World Government Summit 2024 4:30 p.m.: Visit to the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi

February 14, 2024 02:43 EAST Narendra Modi's visit to UAE Live: India, UAE sign deal on transcontinental trade corridor On Tuesday, India and the United Arab Emirates finalized an agreement for a trade corridor to connect Europe and India via the Middle East regions using both sea and rail routes. This initiative, supported by the United States and the European Union, was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf state. Although the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the framework agreement, the specific details of the agreement have not been disclosed to the public.

February 14, 2024 02:13 EAST Narendra Modi's UAE visit live: What PM Modi said in Abu Dhabi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday noted that India is increasingly recognized for its large-scale infrastructure projects and the success of Digital India, positioning the country as a global friend (“Vishwa Bandhu”). Speaking at the 'Ahlan Modi' Indian diaspora event at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, he also mentioned the upcoming inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in the city. “In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes… the time has come to inaugurate this great temple (BAPS ),” did he declare.

February 14, 2024 01:34 EAST Narendra Modi's visit to UAE LIVE: Burj Khalifa lights up to welcome PM Modi as guest of honor at World Government Summit in Dubai Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the World Government Summit, Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up with the message 'Guest of Honor – Republic of India'. Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum warmly welcomed Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the strong relations between India and the UAE as an exemplary model of global collaboration. Invited by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 2024 World Government Summit in Dubai as the guest of honor, delivering a keynote speech at the 'event : YEARS reported.

February 14, 2024 01:17 EAST Narendra Modi's visit to UAE LIVE: When was the land allocated for the construction of a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi? Narendra Modi's visit to UAE LIVE: During Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to the Gulf country in 2015, the UAE allocated land to build a temple in Abu Dhabi, according to a report from Live Mint. The visit was diplomatically significant, marking the first time an Indian prime minister visited the strategically vital Gulf country in 34 years since Indira Gandhi's tenure. Modi expressed gratitude, on behalf of 125 million Indians, to the UAE leadership for their decision, considering it a “historic” development, according to the Live Mint report.

February 14, 2024 00:36 EAST Narendra Modi's visit to UAE Live: PM to inaugurate UAE's first Hindu temple Narendra Modi's visit to UAE LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's historic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir on Wednesday, a milestone for the city's Hindu community. Public access to the temple will begin on March 1. The inauguration of the BAPS temple assumes a momentous significance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

