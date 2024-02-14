Suharto-era general wins Indonesian presidency, exit polls show

UPDATED at 4:45 a.m. ET on 2024-02-14

Early indications from Wednesday's Indonesian general election pointed to a first-round victory for ex-general Prabowo Subianto, a twice-losing candidate who appears to have finally won over the electorate despite his checkered human rights record. man.

Unofficial figures show the 72-year-old defense minister holds 58% of the vote, based on almost 70% of ballots counted at polling stations across the country, he said at the end afternoon the independent investigative institute Indikator Politik.

His rivals Anies Baswedan, former Jakarta governor, and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo hold 25.53% and 16.45%, respectively.

Other pollsters showed similar numbers, with Prabowo well ahead in the three-way race.

Even if official results are not expected before March, the so-called quick counts are a reliable indicator of the winners of past elections.

A rapid vote count conducted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Cyrus Network is underway at the CSIS office in Jakarta, February 14, 2024. [Tria Dianti/BenarNews]

Ahead of Wednesday's vote, Prabowo was tipped as the favorite to replace the hugely popular Joko Jokowi Widodo, who is barred from seeking a third five-year term.

After twice losing the presidential race to Jokowi, Prabowo chose his former rival's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice-presidential running mate.

Gibran's path to the contest was opened by the ruling of a top court headed by Jokowi's brother-in-law, which allowed the 36-year-old to bypass an age limit run for vice president.

The alliance has drawn criticism from some Indonesians over nepotism and dynastic politics, but it has been a key factor in Prabowos' popularity.

The former special forces commander has also managed to transform his image as a fiery nationalist who was fired from the army for his involvement in the kidnapping of democracy activists, into a more approachable and avuncular figure, particularly on social media platforms.

Jokowi has not officially endorsed any candidate, but he has tacitly given his support to Prabowo and his son.

An election official holds up a ballot during counting at a polling station after voting ended in Indonesia's presidential and parliamentary elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, February 14, 2024. [Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

Voting ended at 1 p.m. Jakarta time on Wednesday with no major problems reported.

More than 800,000 polling stations have been set up across the sprawling archipelago, with an estimated 5.7 million election workers overseeing the immense logistics operation. Ballots and election materials were transported by boat, on foot, by motorbike and on horseback, across unbridged rivers and into the mountains.

A total of 9,917 candidates from 18 national parties were competing for the 580 seats in the National House of Representatives. Around 250,000 candidates were vying for the more than 20,000 regional legislator positions.

For many Indonesians, Election Day is a cause for celebration and is widely known as pesta demokrasi, or democratic party. The 2024 poll is only the fifth direct presidential election in Indonesia since the transition to democracy in 1998.

Wednesday's election coincided with Valentine's Day and some voting centers across the country were decorated with pink balloons and love hearts. Elsewhere, festivities were dampened by heavy rain and flooding, which delayed voting in parts of the capital Jakarta.

Ahda Syakira, a 17-year-old student from Padang, was among millions of Indonesians who voted for the first time.

I voted for the one who has integrity and can lead Indonesia to a better future, she said, revealing that she voted for Anies.

However, Syakira also expressed concern about the possibility of electoral fraud, after watching the documentary Dirty Vote, which depicted alleged manipulation of the electoral system.

As a citizen, I worry about our future. If the elections are already rigged, how will the leader of the future lead Indonesia? she says.

Anggi Fernando, 30, a resident of Cakung in East Jakarta, said he voted for Ganjar and its running mate Mohammad Mahfud MD.

I voted for him [Ganjar] because of Mahfud. I see it as a clean silhouette. He also did not encourage his children to enter politics. His children are not visible like the others, he told BenarNews.

A woman shows her inked finger indicating that she has already voted in the election at a Valentine's Day-themed polling station in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, February 14, 2024. [AP]

Anies, who served as culture and education minister under Jokowi between 2014 and 2016, denounced what he sees as democratic backsliding during the president's last two terms.

His program was different from that of his opponents who said they would broadly continue Jokowi's policies.

The 54-year-old opposes many of them, including Jokowi's multibillion-dollar plan to move the capital. from Jakarta to Borneo.

Before voting Wednesday, he thanked his supporters for fighting for change.

Let's carry this change for a better Indonesia, Anies told Metro TV.

Ganjar, of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, entered the election trailing in the polls.

Although once seen as the natural successor to Jokowi, who belongs to the same party, he saw his ratings plummet after Jokowi threw his support behind Prabowo.

He struck a positive tone before voting Wednesday.

We built trust with people by staying at their homes, visiting their fields and having lively discussions with people with disabilities, Ganjar said.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, has enjoyed two periods of solid economic growth and relatively stable politics under Jokowi.

His popularity remains near record levels, despite criticism that hard-won democratic gains have been eroded under his leadership.

Jokowi is Indonesia's seventh president, but only the fifth since the archipelago nation became a full democracy following the 1998 fall from power of Suharto, a former army general and longtime authoritarian leader. Jokowi is the country's longest-serving civilian president to date.

The next Indonesian president will be inaugurated in October.

Mr. Sulthan Azzam from Padang contributed to this report.

This story has been updated and revamped to include the latest data on early election results.