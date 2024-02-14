Politics
Valentine's Day: Haley writes love letters to world dictators in Trump's name
On Valentine's Day, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a playful dig at former US President Donald Trump by writing a few “love letters” on his behalf to dictators around the world.
Happy Valentine’s Day from Donald Trump to dictators everywhere! Over the years, Trump has professed his love for the world's most brutal dictators and praised their strength and leadership skills, the Haley campaign said in a statement, according to the New York Post.
The campaign featured a number of scathing “love letters” repeating Trump's remarks about America's main adversaries.
The letters come days after Haley, who served as Trump's U.S. ambassador to the U.N. from 2017 to 2018, blasted Trump for his comments about her husband by saying the Republican frontrunner had a history of humiliating military personnel.
Roses are red. Violets are blue. I love dictators and they love me too, reads the first letter to Trump.
Read also: Either me or Kamala Harris: Nikki Haley blasts Trump and reiterates that the United States will have a female president in 2024
From Putin to Xi Jinping: an overview of all the letters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: He [Kim] wrote me beautiful letters, and they are great letters. We fell in love, said a card addressed to Kim Jong.
The satirical card alludes to a statement Trump made in 2018 at a rally in West Virginia, where he recalled how he and Kim were able to work things out.
Chinese President Xi Jinping: He is strong like granite, he is strong, I know him very well, Chinese President Xi, what can I say: he rules 1.4 billion people with an iron fist, says a card addressed to Xi.
The remarks were made by Trump at a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Taliban: The Taliban, good fighters, I'll tell you, good fighters. They have to be given credit for that. They have been fighting for a thousand years. What they do is fight, says a card addressed to the Taliban.
Trump appeared on Fox News as the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government in 2021 and highlighted the power of the terrorist group.
Russian President Vladimir Putin: I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory. Fake News Media is crazy because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! » says a card addressed to Putin.
In 2018, Trump called Putin to congratulate him on his re-election over the phone.
Read also: South Carolina Primary: Can Nikki Haley pull off a surprise victory in her home state?
Trump spokesperson responds to Haley's latest campaign insults
Reacting to Haley's latest campaign attack on Trump, her spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former US president had brought peace and prosperity to the United States.
Nikki Birdbrain Haley has minor league brain in a major league world. She is simply too stupid to understand that President Trump has brought peace and prosperity to the country, Cheung told the Post.
Meanwhile, Haley wants to bow to China and plunge America into forever wars,” he added.
Read also: Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump at her home in South Carolina as the Republican primary approaches
GOP presidential race: Haley vs. Trump
Ahead of the South Carolina primary on February 24, Haley is intensifying her attacks on Trump and questioning his morality and behavior. Haley served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.
The two GOP contenders are targeting each other as Haley's reluctance to drop out of the 2024 Republican presidential race has agitated Trump, given his resounding victories and overwhelming lead in the polls.
On Tuesday, Haley suggested that Trump was trying to “win” the race for the White House by elevating his daughter-in-law to leadership positions in the Republican Party.
In a statement Monday, Trump endorsed Michael Whatley as the next head of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and extended his support for co-chairmanship to his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.
