Joanne Froggatt urges government to be 'honest' about Covid mistakes

Joanne Froggatt as Dr Abbey Henderson in Breathtaking, ITV's new drama about the challenges faced by NHS staff during the COVID pandemic. (ITV)

Breathtaking star Joanne Froggatt hopes those responsible during the Covid pandemic will take some ownership over the mistakes they have made, as she believes it is vitally important to learn lessons in case where something similar would happen again.

The ITV drama which aired for three nights from February 19-21 left Froggatt “in tears” when she first read the scripts for the actor due to its honest portrayal of what NHS workers have experienced during the global pandemic. The miniseries depicts the harsh reality in hospitals in the days leading up to the lockdown and the conditions workers faced during and after.

Their experiences are juxtaposed in the drama with the real messages delivered by the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, other members of government and NHS England, who often failed to recognize the reality of the situation. That's something Froggatt hopes to change with the drama, as she thinks it must have been “irritating” for hospital staff to have their struggles dismissed, or outright ignored, so publicly.

“There are 150,000 former NHS workers, or NHS workers, who are now living with long Covid and are unable to work, some of them disabled,” says Frogatt. “There is a lawsuit starting because they feel they were placed in unsafe working conditions with inadequate PPE, and now their lives are being decimated.

The ITV drama left Froggatt “in tears” when she read the scripts, a first for the actor. (ITV)

“There are 60,000 reported cases of PTSD in the NHS and among care workers, these are just reported cases, like, where is the support?

“I think being aware of the mistakes that have been made and being honest about the mistakes that have been made often goes a long way, at least [for] people feel respected. »Joanne Froggatt

The actor continued, “Imagine if you had done all that and you were one of those people working in hospitals as a cleaner, as a porter, as an HCA, as a doctor, as a nurse, and you were watching the news. [where politicians are] I say “oh no, that doesn’t really happen”. Everything is fine, the PPE is fine, everything is fine, the testing is fine. Imagine how angry and insignificant that must make you feel?

The story continues

“I think just the government recognizing the things it could and should have done differently, and it can be done differently next time, is just hugely important.”

Frogatt adds that she hopes that by “scratching the surface” and examining “the real truth” about the challenges facing the NHS, she will bring awareness to the public that they might not have had previously.

Froggatt adds that she hopes that by “scratching the surface” of the challenges facing the NHS during the pandemic, and looking at “the real truth”, it will help raise awareness. (ITV)

The actor plays fictional Doctor Abbey Henderson in the drama, a character whose on-screen experiences are representative of a number of NHS workers, including Dr Rachel Clarke who co-wrote the series with Jed Mercurio and Prasanna Puwanarajah based on her memoir Breathtaking. Clarke's contribution, along with that of other NHS staff, helped Froggatt to give as 'authentic' a portrayal as possible. The actor called Clarke “an incredible woman.”

Froggatt says: “To be able to get through all this, she is a mother of two, [and to] working and surviving the pandemic emotionally and physically, then writing about her experiences and being passionate enough to share her colleagues' experiences, she is such a selfless person.

“I think if anyone was going to tell this story, it had to be the people who lived it, and so the only right way to do it is to draw inspiration from Rachel's story.”Joanne Froggatt

Going on to explain how she wanted to approach portraying this on screen, the actress said: “I just wanted to be able to be the conductor, if you will, between the reality, the drama and the audience. To be that person than the audience I can take this journey with and feel these emotions with.”

The series will also explore the rise of COVID deniers, to show all sides of the story. (ITV)

As well as examining the government's lack of transparency and failure to protect NHS workers, the series will also explore the public's response during the pandemic. That means looking at both the good and the bad, including the rise of COVID deniers.

Froggatt says it was important to look at all aspects of the pandemic in this three-part series: “A lot of staff have been subject to a lot of abuse from people and there is a through line in our story. .. it's something that goes along the lines of, “everyone is entitled to their own opinions and beliefs, and to their opinions based on their own belief system and experiences, but they cannot deny the reality of mine because I experienced this and this is my experience and you cannot deny that this happened to me.

“I think ultimately that's it. We're showing that everyone can have their own beliefs and are entitled to them, but we wanted to scratch the surface by showing the reality of what our NHS workers actually experienced. “

The series achieves this by mixing real-life footage with drama, an approach for which Froggatt praised director Craig Vivieros. She said: “They didn't manipulate it for controversy or drama or anything like that. I think that was really important actually, to relate it to the majority experience people, to state the facts and let people do their part. have their own opinion on what they think.”

Joanne Froggatt adds: “I think being aware of the mistakes that have been made and being honest about the mistakes that have been made often goes a long way, at least.” [for] people feel respected. (ITV)

With the government's COVID investigation underway, Froggatt shares that she “absolutely” hopes politicians like Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson will watch the show. But what's most important to her is that NHS staff who have been really affected by the pandemic “finally feel seen on screen: “I hope they feel seen and heard.

“I hope the public, if they can watch based on people's personal experiences during the pandemic, realizes that this can be incredibly triggering for people.

“But if they can, don’t look away, because I think it’s such an important story that we should all be aware of.”Joanne Froggatt

“We need to be aware of what they went through, and we also need to be aware of the lack of transparency on the part of our government at the time.”

The breathtaking premieres on ITV1 on Monday February 19 at 9pm, and will continue to air for three consecutive nights.

Learn more:

Watch the trailer for Breathtaking: